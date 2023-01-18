Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis on Tuesday presented the Department of Instruction’s proposed $901.2 million budget—a 4.1% increase over the current fiscal year—to the School Board.
Ellis said increases is needed to fund key to staff up for the opening of a new middle school and elementary school in 2024, support new and existing programs, and to hire more full-time positions.
Ellis highlighted three new programs: the Dual Language Immersion program, the International Baccalaureate program, and a middle school intramural sport pilot program.
Ellis said $300,000 is needed to hire two full time teachers and two bilingual teacher assistants for the first year of a multi-year rollout for the Dual Language Immersion program that is set to begin this fall at Potowmack and Sanders Corner elementary schools. Full implementation of the DLI program is expected by fiscal year 2029. Ellis said the plan is to start with kindergarten then add a grade level each year until it’s fully implemented. The program will require additional budget funding to fund two additional teachers and assistants at each grade level each year for full implementation.
The IB program, on the other hand, is not as expensive to roll out, according to Ellis. She said, although the division is still in the candidacy phase, once authorization is approved the rollout for the program isn’t quite as lengthy as the DLI program. She said the staff is requesting $100,000 to support curriculum development, professional learning and the annual fee, which will become part of the base budget each year after the initial year. She said more teachers may be needed in future years but said they would be added through a change in the staffing standard. She noted transportation costs for the program would be discussed during the School Board’s Jan. 19 budget workshop.
The Pre-IB program is set to begin at Heritage and Loudoun Valley High Schools this fall once the division receives authorization.
Ellis requested $200,000 to fund a intramural sport pilot at four middle schools and for one fulltime coordinator. The program is meant to provide opportunities to students who may not otherwise have the chance to play sports outside of school. Ellis said it would give students the chance to try a new sport each month and participate in afterschool grade-level tournaments. She said the staff would gather data on interest and participation, and areas to improve in the first year before expanding to all middle schools. The funds would cover the cost of hourly pay for coaches, support athletic training, equipment, trophies and transportation, according to Ellis.
Ellis highlighted several existing positions and programs that had been funded through grants or COVID funds that the division wants to continue in the school operating budget. Those programs include the summer math program known as BEAM, previously funded by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. Ellis requested $100,000 for a math program coordinator for the program for another year. She noted that the division could still receive more grant funds from the foundation for the program but said that wouldn’t be known until after the board adopted the budget in May. The program is a five-week summer program designed to increase math confidence, knowledge and problem solving skills in students who weren’t on an advanced math track. Ellis said 89.7% of students who attended the BEAM program changed their course enrollment to pre-algebra, allowing them to then have access to algebra by eighth grade.
Another program Ellis recommended to be funded in next year’s budget is the Propel and Level Up STEM after school programs. She said the program, which was developed to help close the opportunity gap and give economically vulnerable kids extra support, has been around for year. The coordinator has been funded through the Howard Hughes Medical Institute grant but would now shift its cost to operating budget. The cost associated with the position was not given in the presentation.
Ellis listed several positions previously funded by grants that would become part of the operation budget, including two computer science positions and a career and technical education specialist.
She said the staff wants to shift the CTE specialist in family and consumer sciences to budget funds so they could request Perkins Grant funding for an additional CTE position in the technology and engineering programs this spring. She said that in three years that position would be expected to shift to budget funds as well.
Other positions previously funded through COVID funds are two school improvement specialists and an English learning development coordinator to help students who are English Learners and have a documented disability.
A new Virtual Loudoun specialist would supervise virtual teachers, grow the middle and high school student participation, and expand what the program offers including world languages and upper-level courses.
Ellis proposed a number of new full-time positions she said were needed to maintain existing support for students or to provide new support.
One was a new full-time health and P.E. specialist to oversee about 10 programs inside the Health and P.E. Department, including Drivers ed, CPR, health, physical education and family life education. That position would cost $100,000.
Others include positions discussed at the Jan. 12 budget workshop by Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby, but more in depth by Ellis. They include, 15.2 English language teachers for middle and high school students to support dually identified students ($1.8 million) and 3.5 kindergarten English language teachers ($400,000) to meet Virginia Department of Education guidance to have a teacher-student ratio of 1:50, 5.2 differentiated staffing positions ($600,000) to help with Community Eligibility Provision Schools—those with a population of English language learners and economically disadvantaged students and are in low-income areas and 17 student support advisors, one per high school and one stipend per middle school.
Ellis said the differentiated staffing position is used to support the needs at the school to which they are assigned and can be used as an English language teacher, a school-based teacher, or a reading specialist.
The student support advisor is meant to be the main point of contact for students who are in the discipline process for continuing their education, according to Ellis. She noted, however, that the position is not exclusively for those students.
Ellis also requested an elementary gifted resource teacher ($100,000) to support the gifted education supervisor and elementary gifted teachers and a math resource teacher ($100,000), which she said was being requested in response to state funding to help elementary and middle school students with math. Ellis said it’s a school-based position that will work with the school improvement office to determine which school has the highest need and go to that school.
Other full-time staff being hired are key positions, including principals to pre-staff the new middle and elementary schools set to open in fall 2024.
Ellis said three programs that had been using COVID funds will not return next year. They include Tutor.com, which cost $1.7 million dollars; elementary virtual Loudoun, which cost $3.4 million; and first grade teacher assistants, which cost $1.5 million. Ellis said the VDOE announced a partnership with the Library of Virginia to provide free tutoring services to students next year but didn’t have more details about the partnership.
At the end of the presentation, Jeff Morse (Dulles) talked about some discrepancies in the numbers and specifically asked why one slide referenced adopted fiscal year 2023 adopted budget rather than the revised version. Ellis said she didn’t know why it was put in that way and said that information could be provided.
Morse also asked for clarification on full time positions he said were “cross traded” between contingency positions, reading positions and teaching positions making it hard to get an accurate employee count. He also wanted to make sure no new positions were created without the board’s consent.
“I just want to make sure, because after many hours of reviewing all of the adopted versus revised budgets I came up with 9.5 new positions and that goes throughout staff, not just instruction. So, I want to make sure the board was aware of new positions being added,” Morse said. “Several we are aware of … but I want to make sure if there were new positions added that, number one, the board approved them and, number two, we adjust our staffing standard to reflect that.”
Ellis tried to clarify by explaining if a contingency person is hired because enrollment increased at a particular school that position can be filled without notifying the board.
Morse agreed with Ellis on that point and said if staff was hired in other areas the board would need to know.
Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) asked for a breakdown and rationale for some of the additional positions, pointing out that there is an increase of 17.4 administrative non-school based positions and 24 more support staff members meanwhile staff is projecting only a 1% increase in enrollment from this year’s actual student count.
“I would like some quantitative data or provide me with a reason for the ask for these positions for the next year,” she said.
Ellis said the staff could get that information to Polifko.
The next budget workshop is Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.
