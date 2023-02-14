Leesburg Town Manager Kaj Dentler is recommending the Town Council maintain the current real estate tax rate as part of his proposed fiscal year 2024 budget that includes $1 million in new spending for the Police Department and prepares to open a new 141-acre park after 20 years of planning.
The budget was presented Monday night by Deputy Town Manager Keith Markel as Dentler was out on a family matter, kicking off a six-week review period.
The spending plan totals $157.5 million, a 2.8% increase over the current fiscal year 2023. The General Fund is proposed at $77.9 million, up $5.2 million or 7.1%. The Utility Fund is relatively flat at $29.5 million, compared to $27.7 million in the current budget. Spending on capital improvement projects is slated to decline slightly from $52.9 million this year to $48.1 million next year.
Holding the real estate tax rate at the 17.4 cents per $100 of value will be a tax bill increase for most residents. On average, property values increased by 8.9%. For the average single family detached home, now valued at $728,347, the proposed budget would result in a $80 increase. On average, townhouse owners would pay $58 more and condo owners $29, according to the town’s calculations.
To hold tax bills level, on average, the council would have to adopt a 16.53-cent rate.
To reduce the tax rate by 1 cent, the council will have to reduce the budget by $1.1 million. Markel said it was the first time in the town’s history that a penny on the tax rate has equated to more than $1 million, reflecting the town’s growing real estate tax base.
Markel noted the town’s other local revenue sources also remain strong. Consumer tax revenues—including the meals tax, the sales tax and business licensing taxes—are projected to make up 37% of the General Fund Revenue, while real estate taxes comprise 25% of the revenue stream.
The primary General Fund initiatives focus on the Police Department. The proposed budget includes compensation increases to boost staff recruitment and retention. Dentler is proposing a 5% salary increase for all officers and dispatchers, with another 5% for those with two or more years of experience with the department. The budget also proposes increasing the starting salary for officers from $62,000 per year to $65,000. The compensation package would be a $873,000 increase over fiscal year 2023.
For the rest of the town staff, Dentler is proposing 4% average staff raises along with a 3% cost of living adjustment, at a cost of $1.8 million.
Also in the Police Department, the proposed budget includes a new IT systems administrator to support the 911 call center and other agency applications at a cost of $129,500.
The investment comes after the department was hit with departures and retirements of officers during the pandemic—some spurred by the Town Council’s vaccine mandate for the government’s staff members—and amid a search for a new police chief after Gregory Brown left to lead the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.
Another proposed new hire is a safety and risk management position that initially would focus on the town’s water and wastewater treatment plants and then transition to town-wide risk management, at a cost of $129,500.
The second biggest budget initiative, behind the Police Department investments, is to open Veterans Park at Balls Bluff. The town acquired the 141-acre property adjacent to NOVA Park’s Balls Bluff Regional Park in 2001 and completed a master plan for its use in 2012. The park is slated to open next spring or summer. The proposed budget includes $349,600 for maintenance trucks, picnic tables and other amenities, mowers, landscaping, and staffing.
On the utility front, the budget calls for a 4.5% increase in water and sewer rates, implementing the final increment of annual increases recommended in a previously adopted five-year rate plan.
The proposed six-year Capital Improvements Program includes 82 projects with a total cost of $415.5 million. During fiscal year 2024, $50 million is planned to advance 46 construction projects.
Among the projects planned during the next budget cycle are continuing the downtown streetlight replacement program at a cost of $2.3 million, moving forward with construction of the $26.4 million police station expansion, starting the $15.5 million Town Shop expansion, $125,000 to improve the storage of video collected by camera on the town’s traffic signals, and $228,000 to build pickleball courts at the Ida Lee Park tennis complex.
The Town Council is scheduled to hold the first of three budget work sessions Feb. 27. It is expected to hold a public hearing and adopt the personal property tax rate Feb. 28. The formal budget public hearing is scheduled for March 14, with final adoption planned March 28.
The full budget and a comment platform are available online at leesburgva.gov/budget.
In 2021, Leesburg spent $7.7M on Police personnel expenses. Against operating expenses totaling $9.1M for the entire Department. Actual dollars (not budget), excluding capital.
Four years later, the proposed 2024 Police budget for personnel is $15.5M and the total Dept is $17.6M, again excluding capital.
Actual headcount in 2021 is reported at 108 FTEs and in 2024 Budget is 109 FTE.
In four years, these numbers nearly double, yet headcount remains virtually flat. Does anybody on the Town Council ask why budgets are being built upon the previous year's budget, rather than actual spend adjusted for reasonable, anticipated changes? In 2022, the Police Dept "underspent" their budget by 15% ($13.5A vs $15.5B), yet it would appear that the 2023 budget is based not upon run rate, but on the inflated budget. Rinse and repeat for 2024.
I'd like to see local "leaders" exert more fiscal control over these budgets. Less rubber stamping, more digging in and cutting back. Budgets built upon budgets is how taxpayers' money gets wasted. See LCPS for examples at year end. Every. Single. Year.
I'm not picking on LPD, But taxpayers need a break. Investing real diligence into budget review and approval is where that can and must happen.
Wouldn't they have under spent their budget due to all the vacancies in the police force? If you plan (hope???) to fill those vacancies in the coming budget year, then you would still need to budget for those positions now, otherwise you'd exceed your budget if you fill them.
IMO, if you can't fill vacancies year after year after year, then they shouldn't be in the budget.
Further, if an adequate level of service is being provided to the community at below-budget staffing, then do they really need to fill the positions? If overtime was being overly-relied upon, then the actuals should exceed budget.
When the deltas are this significant, there's has to be a breakdown somewhere in the process. It's not like LPD is a tech start up, who blows up their budget and starts over every quarter.
