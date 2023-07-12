As the county budget returns to pre-pandemic norms, and supervisors and planners enter the final phase of rewriting the zoning ordinance, one industry’s success continues to pose a tricky challenge: data centers.
Through years of effort and billions of dollars of investment, Loudoun County has become home to the largest data center market on the planet. That has also meant huge influxes of tax revenue for the county government, mostly from the property tax on the computer equipment inside. The county’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which began July 1, anticipates almost $561 million in revenues just from that tax—just shy of the county government’s entire $588 million general fund, even before considering real estate taxes on the land beneath them.
And that land is valuable. The top 10 real estate owners in Loudoun by value are all data center companies. Prices for some prime data center land now top $4 million an acre, pricing out other business in zoning districts that permit data centers.
And still the industry’s growth continues. Despite a pandemic-era slowdown attributable to supply chain problems, and uncertainty brought on by shortcomings in Dominion Energy’s grid, Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer reported roughly $8 billion in investment from data center companies attracted in fiscal year 2023.
For Loudoun County, that has meant a balancing act on both the government budget and the industry’s hunger for more land.
Smoothing the Bumps
The Board of Supervisors’ finance committee on Tuesday heard a proposal by county staff to establish a revenue stabilization fund to further insulate the county’s budget from dips in the data center market, possibly setting aside more than $100 million. It would be the latest in a series of measures the county government has taken to wean its dependency on data center taxes.
“The growth and when it will appear has been difficult to forecast,” Office of Management and Budget Director Meagan Cox said. “Even though we’ve missed those revenue forecasts, the revenue line has continued to grow year over year, but because we only have one datapoint a year, we have a very difficult time understanding when it’s going to come in. And the growth of that specific line item has reached a point where a miss in that forecast has significant impacts on the [county] operations.”
County budget officers pointed out those property taxes, such as on data center computer equipment, tend to be much more volatile than real estate taxes—while real estate generally grows in value over time, computer equipment depreciates quickly, with the growth in those revenues linked to frequent upgrades and the industry’s constant expansion. And unlike real estate, business and personal property can be packed into a truck and leave the county.
The revenue stabilization fund, an additional buffer beyond the county’s existing reserves, would give supervisors a way to fill the gap if those revenues fall short of projections in the future. But Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said building that fund will take political will.
“We’ve go to build it first, which I think is going to be the hard part, because we have to show constraint,” he said. “In reality, in a real budget scenario, there will be things that will be proposed to us, or that we will be asked for, that we can’t fund in the budget, and we’re going to have this chunk of money sitting there and we’re going to have to make a decision not to use it. And that is where the rubber will meet the road.”
County budget staff members will continue to develop the proposal for a revenue stabilization fund, aiming to have a new policy in place by this winter in time for annual year-end fund balance talks.
Steering the Sprawl
County supervisors are more divided on how to control the industry’s spread into new parts of the county. And even while finishing the years-long overhaul of county zoning, they will likely immediately reopen the books to amend the rules around data centers.
In June, supervisors narrowly voted to rush an amendment to the comprehensive plan outlining design standards and where data centers should be permitted, even if that may mean delaying work on the rest of the zoning ordinance. And the Planning Commission handed up a draft of the zoning ordinance while continuing talks on possible new environmental policies around data centers.
In particular, current zoning allows data center development by-right in areas of the Rt. 7 corridor, something supervisors have hoped to avoid. But with data center alley in Ashburn filling up, the industry is now looking to expand into other parts of the county.
The closely divided June vote, and a Board of Supervisors debate July 5 on opening a development rights marketplace to draw data centers away from Rt. 7, showed there is no clear consensus on the county board on how to steer or curb the industry’s sprawl.
Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) proposed looking to transfer of development rights, a program that would allow landowners to sell the development rights from their land to developers elsewhere in the county. The county government would determine sending areas, where those rights can be sold to, and receiving areas where they can be bought and used. It’s an idea long talked about but never implemented in Loudoun.
Elsewhere, it’s been used to protect rural land from development, such as by allowing farmers to profit from the development potential of their land while also preventing future development on that land, and allowing developers additional development density by-right, by buying those rights rather than applying for a zoning exception or rezoning. But some supervisors have argued it would saddle eastern Loudouners with more traffic and development to benefit western Loudouners.
“We agree we're not going to help the west by hurting the east. That's not going to happen,” Turner said July 5. “However, if you look into an east-to-east transfer, there is also the possibility of a fairly radically revised TDR program whereby areas that are developing data centers in the east could purchase development rights somewhere else in the east to cause them not to develop where we don't want them, and develop where we can tolerate them.”
For example, he said, the board could designate the Rt. 7 corridor as a development rights sending area, incentivizing landowners to sell off the development rights there rather than build. Some supervisors said it was worth a look.
But with the county planning department already at capacity, that market study and analysis would have to either wait, possibly for years, or push back the schedule for another project.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said that study should not be done at the expense of delaying other work, including a separate project to update the county comprehensive plan’s guidance on where data centers are permitted. And she said Rt. 7 data centers—and more specifically, the high-voltage power lines to power them—are as good as done. Dominion has proposed new high-voltage power lines along Rt. 7 to fix their grid’s capacity shortage.
“The power lines on Rt. 7, I think we just all have to admit that they're going to go there, because we don't have any authority over Dominion. They have to pass this thing by the [State Corporation Commission] and that's pretty much it,” she said. “We can kick and scream, our residents can kick and scream and say they don't like it and try to encourage them to bury those power lines, but those power lines are solving what already is a power constraint problem.”
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said the program wouldn’t be a good solution for data center development.
“The problem with the TDR discussion as it relates to data centers is, I can't think of a single scenario in which we are better off with a by-right data center in any situation,” Letourneau said. “Because anytime a data center has to go through a rezoning, whether it's a location that’s favorable or not, the board is able to work on that application and improve it.”
But the biggest hitch may be where to send those development rights once they’re sold. Turner proposed targeting the Dulles Cloud South, an undeveloped area of southeastern Loudoun which the county Department of Economic Development proposed opening up to data center development. Supervisors previously voted not to allow data centers there, citing environmental impacts and concerns over allowing industrial development in the county’s Transition Policy Area, which designed to provide a buffer between rural and developed areas.
“I was going to be supportive of this motion tonight until Supervisor Turner talked me out of it by mentioning again the Dulles [Cloud South],” Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said, adding “if it was up to me, we would never discuss the idea of Dulles Cloud South again. We’d go back and erase any memories anybody has of it ever being discussed, and we’d delete it from everything wherever it’s written.”
Despite offers from Turner to place the study at the back of the department’s work plan, and insistence that he mentioned Dulles Cloud South as an example and not a proposal, supervisors voted down that study 3-5-1, with only Turner, Kershner and Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) in favor; Briskman, Buffington, Letourneau, Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) and Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) opposed; and County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) absent.
