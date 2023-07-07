Seven Loudoun County residents were awarded scholarships from the Brynn Wertz Ballet Foundation, named for a Heritage High School student and dancer at the Dance Academy of Loudoun who died in 2020 after a brief and sudden illness.
Six scholarships were awarded to attend professional summer training at ballet academies throughout the United States. The seventh awardee, Addie Beene, is a 2023 graduate of Heritage High School who was awarded the Brynn Wertz Legacy Award. She will use it to attend Northern Virginia Community College.
Beene was chosen based on characteristics that embodied Wertz.
The Legacy Award is given annually to one Heritage High School senior who embodies Wertz’s spirit by being kind, compassionate, loyal, respectful, inclusive, motivational, a leader, dedicated to academics and involved in school programs, according to the foundation’s website.
The committee that decides who to give the scholarship to is made up of people who knew Wertz and her family personally and those who are familiar with the graduating class.
“The memorial scholarship for Brynn is meant to continue her ripple, to spread her light and love,” foundation board member Dina Smithson said.
Smithson said Beene is a great kid who shows both her school spirit and life spirit. Wertz was a talented ballerina, student, and a great girl, Smithson said.
Dance scholarships went to Ashley Egan, a recent graduate of the Keystone Academy in Philadelphia; Hailey Goodwin, a rising twelfth grader at Keystone Academy; Emma Millar, a rising ninth grader at Heritage High School; Enia Wilson, a rising twelfth grader at Heritage High School; Emma Sisti, a rising twelfth grader at Riverside High School; and Gianna Cucchi, a rising ninth grader at Woodgrove High School. Egan and Goodwin train and live at The Rock School for Dance Education, a classical ballet school in Philadelphia.
Dancers were judged based on their merit and ability to demonstrate artistry and passion for the dance. Winners receive between $500 and $1,000 dollars, according to Smithson.
They can choose from several renowned conservatories or university-backed intensive programs from all over the country like the Juilliard School in New York, The Nashville Ballet, Ballet West, The Rock School of Dance Education and the Washington Ballet, to name a few.
Founded in 2020, this is the third year the foundation has awarded the dance intensive scholarships and the second year it has given the Legacy Award.
“It’s a small opportunity to give out thousands of dollars each year and we feel very blessed to be able to do that and we are always looking into expanding it,” Smithson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.