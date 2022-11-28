Amanda Farhi, a fifth grade reading and writing teacher at Creighton’s Corner Elementary School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award.
Farhi has been teaching for eight years, the last four at Creighton’s Corner. Before coming to Virginia, she lived in Hawaii.
The award, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, recognizes K-12 educators and school employees across the country who are making a difference in the lives of students “by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership,” according to a press release from LifeChanger of the Year.
Farhi was nominated by TeshaLynn Murphy, a friend.
“She enjoys connecting with her students, allowing her to fully invest herself in the children to ensure each student is heard, appreciated, and learning in a way where they can thrive,” Murphy said.
LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all across the country. This year, according to LifeChanger spokesperson Christina Emmerthal, there have been 500 nominations.
Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-23 school year, with the grand prize winner receiving $10,000 to be shared with their school or district. Four grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district. Additionally, there is one winner of the Spirit Award which is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner receives $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals and will be announced in February or March.
Past nominees from Loudoun County Public Schools include Cardinal Ridge Elementary School librarian Tracie Lane, Tuscarora High School theaer teacher Justin Daniel, and at Loudoun Valley High School math teacher Teresa McConnell. All three were nominated in the 2019-2020 school year.
Nominations for LifeChanger of the Year run through Dec. 31, 2022.
To view Farhi’s nominee profile or to nominate someone from your school community, visit https://www.lifechangeroftheyear.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.