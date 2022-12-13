Former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Scott Ziegler and long-time school spokesperson Wayde Byard appeared in Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, one day after the unsealing of criminal indictments against them.
The special grand jury empaneled to investigate how the school division handled two on-campus sexual assaults committed by the same student issued the indictments during its eight-month investigation. Ziegler faces three misdemeanor charges, and Byard was charged with felony perjury.
During today’s hearing, Judge James E. Plowman scheduled a Jan. 5 status hearing for Byard’s case because his attorney was participating in a jury trial and could not be present. Byard was placed on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. The perjury charge carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Theo Stamos, the special prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office, said she anticipates a two-day trial sometime this spring.
Ziegler is facing three misdemeanor indictments, two of which will be consolidated. He waived his right to a speedy trial. He was also given a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
Attorneys said the charges of penalizing an employee for a court appearance and retaliation would be combined, while the charge of giving false information to a publication would stand on its own. Stamos also said she anticipated two, two-day trials on those charges.
Plowman set a Jan. 5 deadline for pre-trial motions and a Jan. 26 motions hearing date. The first two-day jury trial has been set for May 22-23, the second for July 10-11.
Byard spoke briefly after the hearing, saying he had been placed on leave without pay.
“At this point I can’t discuss any specific charges because neither my attorney nor myself have been given any indication of what I’ve been alleged to do. I plan on pleading not guilty, is all I can say,” he said. Byard has been the school division’s public information officer since 2000.
Scott Smith, the father of one of the sexual assault victims said he was emotional during the hearing, adding that after 18 months, emotions are hard to come by sometimes.
He said it was a day of reckoning and said he hoped this doesn’t happen to any other family.
“What I want to have happen is I want to march into that School Board meeting tonight and see everyone that was sitting on the School Board while our daughter was going through this and while they were lying and standing up for Scott Ziegler—I want them all to resign. Anything else is unacceptable. They have no support or trust in the community and basically if they sit there and refuse to resign, they are just hurting our children further,” Smith said.
This article was updated Dec. 13 at 9:51 p.m. to correct a typo.
