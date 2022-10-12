The Purcellville Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to recommend denial of five applications filed by the county government for the long-planned and long-delayed Fields Farms sports complex and a commuter parking lot.
After a series of meetings spent diving into the county’s plans to build eight lighted ballfields and a 260-space commuter parking lot on the county-owned Fields Farm property near the Woodgrove High School campus, the panel ruled Oct. 6 that the proposals failed to comply with many goals in the town’s comprehensive plan, was out of scale with Purcellville’s small-town nature, and would not adequately protect residents from traffic and noise impacts. The facilities would not directly benefit town residents, they said.
The commission recommended denial of the application to rezone the property and two applications for special use permits. It also denied two commission permit applications required for the projects.
The decision moves the county closer to risking a source state funding for projects countywide, and Loudoun supervisors closer to pulling funding from those and other projects around Purcellville in the face of the town government’s chaotic oversight.
The county also has four other ongoing projects in and around town, including the Franklin Park to Purcellville trail, interchanges on Rt. 7 at Rt. 287 and Rt. 690, and Fields Farm Park Road. County staff members say they have faced years of delays getting the legislative approvals the Planning Commission recommended denying, as well as routine administrative review—sometimes intentionally—for the Rt. 690 interchange and Fields Farm Park Road.
And delays to the park-and-ride and the Rt. 690 interchange could mean the county not only loses state SMART SCALE funding for those projects, but could have trouble getting that funding again for other projects across the county.
At a county Board of Supervisors’ finance committee meeting Tuesday, Assistant County Administrator Erin McLellan said the Planning Commission’s action was an “unexpected turn of events.”
“Staff has met what I would call ‘exhaustively’ with town staff over the last two years around different questions on these projects, to include emphasizing the SMART SCALE money that has strings attached to it,” she said.
She also pointed out the county’s decades of planning on the park project, and the even longer cooperation between the county and town to provide the park-and-ride. The county first purchased the Fields Farm land more than two decades ago in 2000, and the county and town have collaborated on a park-and-ride lot at various locations since 1999.
The first warning from the state has already come—McLellan said last week the county received an official communication from the Virginia Department of Transportation noting the lack of progress on those projects.
She said county staff members do not recommend delaying beyond the end of the year. If there is no progress by then, she said, returning the unspent money should help return Loudoun to good standing with the state.
The package of applications next goes to the Town Council for final action. The council may ratify or overturn the denial of the commission permits. The rezoning and special use permit applications will be subject to a new round of public hearings before the council takes up the commission’s recommendations.
In addition to individual meetings between supervisors and town council members, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) suggested a meeting between the Board of Supervisors and Purcellville Town Council. That could end up cutting it close to the county staff’s recommended New Year deadline to see progress—public notice requirements would see the council holding a public hearing in November, and possibly acting in December.
Some supervisors are ready to start looking for other places to spend the local funding currently planned for projects around the town. Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said he is “only too happy” to redirect that money to other parks and recreation projects around the county.
“I don't think we should be in a position of begging them for something like this, where we're trying to provide the amenity and we're doing all the work,” he said. “If they don't want it, then there's other people in the county, I think, that will want these kinds of amenities.”
Although as of Tuesday, county staff members said they still had not received any official communication about the commission’s vote, they have attended the commission’s meetings.
“The commission did quite a bit of work on their own, maybe not benefitting from their own staff—I’m not sure how much staff input they got,” Loudoun Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Deputy Director Nancy Boyd said. “And so they were doing a lot of analysis on their own, and getting individuals with reports that were maybe not supported by a whole lot of information.”
While there was no support on the town commission for approving the plans, even with conditions, some members advocated reducing the number of ball fields and reducing or eliminating parking space plans. There also was support for the county government to consider other park uses on the property, including a recreation center and an aquatics center.
Commission Chair Nan Joseph Forbes thank her collogues, especially Vice Chair Ed Neham, for the countless hours of work they put into the Fields Farm review.
“This has been an enormous amount of work and immensely time-consuming for citizen volunteers,” Forbes said. “I’m really proud of us for getting through this tonight and I am relieved that we can pass it on to the Town Council and God bless them.”
