The latest actions in more than two years of delays by the Purcellville Town Council and government may have sunk major transportation and athletic field projects in the town and cost county taxpayers millions, the county government has warned.
In particular, a Dec. 13 Town Council vote may have canceled plans for an interchange at Rt. 7 and Rt. 690, delayed interchange improvements at Rt. 7 and Rt. 287 for months or years, and caused an indefinite delay of plans for the Fields Farm athletic fields complex and a park-and-ride lot.
The county has also won $3.6 million in state funding for the park-and-ride, and $9.6 million for the Rt. 690 interchange—money which the county may now return to avoid potential difficulties getting that funding for other projects in the future. County staff members have said they have already received the first warning from the state about the long delays to the interchange project, and said without progress by the new year they may recommend returning that money to the state. They have advised supervisors it may be better to cancel those projects than risk that source of state funding countywide by failing to use that money in a timely manner.
The Purcellville Town Council on Dec. 13 had been scheduled to hold a public hearing on those plans—but instead canceled that public hearing and sent the projects once again to the town's Planning Commission. They also directed the commission to review the county’s acquisition of a roughly 7,000-square-foot parcel near the planned Rt. 690 interchange, which the county purchased in 2018 and which was dedicated for a right-of-way for the project in a July 2022 deed and plat of dedication signed by the town.
Pointing to a floodplain on the land and HOA covenants, the town now says the lot must go through a public hearing and win approval from two-thirds of the residents of the Catoctin Meadows Homeowners Association, of which the lot was formerly part. Councilman Tip Stinnette, a Catoctin Meadows resident, said the town will not schedule that public hearing until the county provides the HOA with all the documents it submitted to the town. Once that has been done, the town would then hold a public information session, then a Planning Commission evaluation, and eventually a Town Council public hearing. The Town Council approved that statement in a vote at the Dec. 13 meeting.
With the town’s newest setback, County Administrator Tim Hemstreet told supervisors in a memo Monday the Rt. 690 interchange now appears unlikely to proceed.
On top of the lost state funding, Hemstreet wrote construction costs grow by an average of 7% a year, and unless county staff members can find a plan to replace that state funding, it would be five to 10 years before funding is available.
“If the staff and I can develop a reasonable alternative that would allow the project to maintain a timely schedule, we may recommend pursuing a yet unidentified alternative. We recognize that the project is very important to western Loudoun, so we will do what we can to try and identify a reasonable alternative to the Town’s current position,” he wrote.
Delaying the Rt. 690 interchange could also impact all the other projects while the county works up new traffic analyses, he wrote.
Purcellville resident and district Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) pointed out Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser had put the interchanges among his campaign promises.
“It's unbelievable to me that after at least two election cycles of campaigning on partnering with the county to accelerate the Rt. 7/690 interchange, all Mayor Fraser has actually done is work to delay the project to the point that we are now in danger of losing all remaining funding for it,” Buffington said.
Meanwhile, if the Town Council keeps to its plan to act on the Fields Farm plans by the end of February, Hemstreet said that project could still move forward. The Town Council at its Dec. 13 meeting directed the Planning Commission to report back on Fields Farm by Jan. 19, but at a Planning Commission meeting two days later, commission liaison and mayor-elect Stanley Milan said that the project is the lowest priority of three facing the commission. On Dec. 15, he said the Planning Commission's priority should be the ongoing work to update the town’s zoning ordinance, followed by the interchange.
Commissioner and councilmember-elect Mary "Boo" Bennett agreed.
"I still see some issues with Fields Farm, some big issues. And I’m not inclined to jump through hoops for this stuff when we spent since May, meeting after meeting, and the county sat in many of those meetings with us and did not offer anything to mitigate. We were being coached to offer things up, but I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m not an expert. They were hearing what we were hearing from the citizens and they sat silent. And so, this has kind of come at a very inopportune time," she said.
The seven-member town Planning Commission as of Jan. 1 will have two vacancies, with two commissioners elected to the Town Council.
And even if the town keeps to this latest deadline, the county could still lose out on the state money for the park-and-ride lot. Hemstreet wrote the traffic impacts of canceling the interchange could cause the state to reevaluate its decision to fund the park-and-ride.
Buffington also posted on Facebook warning town residents of the Town Council’s action, which he said “has posed significant and very negative risk to the quality of life for Purcellville area residents.”
“Having been warned ahead of time, and after having already caused somewhat significant delays to several long awaited planned improvement projects, the Town Council has voted to approve a set of actions that impose serious risk of significant delay to several major improvement projects the County has been trying to provide for the benefit of Purcellville and western Loudoun area residents,” he wrote.
On the interchange, he wrote, “the Town is risking this project over a 1/6th of an acre floodplain easement that has been accounted for in the interchanges design in order to ensure no negative impacts to any adjacent properties.”
Hemstreet wrote the Town Council’s actions aren’t based on anything in the town’s development rules and regulations.
“Some of the actions, such as requirements for two-thirds of property owners in an adjacent Homeowners Association to approve the sale of specific easements and land for the project, may never happen, and are likely to take several months as well as additional project costs to obtain if it does happen,” he wrote. “Other requirements, such as review and agreement by the Town of the interchange design as a requirement for the release of the floodplain easement, as well as a review of the design by the Town Planning Commission, are unusual and appear to be an attempt at regulatory overreach, particularly since the interchange design has been approved by Loudoun County Building and Development, whose process included referrals and reviews by both VDOT and the Town, and both confirmed all comments were addressed. The Town does not have regulatory authority over the project, has no funding in the project, and does not have any maintenance or other ongoing responsibilities with respect to the interchange project.”
The county’s plans have been in the works for years—in particular, the county has been working towards a sports complex for more than two decades, and the county and town have collaborated on various park-and-ride lots in town since 1999. The county filed its applications with the town on the Fields Farm project and Rt. 690 interchange in August 2020, Hemstreet noted.
At least some of those permits may already be approved despite a Town Council action attempting to skirt the town’s deadlines for action. One of the approvals required for the Fields Farm project is a commission permit, and under Town Code, “Failure of the commission to act within 60 days of such submission, unless such time shall be extended by the council, shall be deemed approval.” The county filed commission permit applications on June 30, 2021, putting that deadline at Aug. 30 of that year. In September of this year, the Town Council voted to retroactively extend that deadline by more than two years, to Feb. 1, 2023.
That was for permits to build the project on land the town’s comprehensive plan specifically designates for institutional and government uses.
The county may also have a case that other submissions have been automatically approved through town delays. State code imposes deadlines for action on submissions such as proposed plats and site plans, and in some cases, automatic approval if the town fails to act.
County staff members plan to provide a more comprehensive update to supervisors at their January finance committee meeting.
Not bad news, folks. Rte. 690 aka Hillsboro Road is a beautiful country road with lovely views of the Blue Ridge, Short Hill, and even Sugar Loaf Mtn in Maryland. As it is, truck traffic to Purcellville via Rte 9/Charles Town Pike and Harpers Ferry Road has soared in recent years, and adding this expensive and unnecessary interchange with Rte 7 will attract even more traffic, including heavy trucks to the area. And yes, the interchange would bring yet more residential development that will chew up our precious rural countryside. So maybe that bureaucratic delay was not so bad after all. Let's save western Loudoun!
It appears the Purcellville town council may be sticking up for it's residents, also known as voters. A David vs Goliath situation is also present between the two local governments, county vs town. From the County, "We recognize that the project is very important to western Loudoun" . Why is this important? Access to more development? So more families can have babies to grow up and use the planned athletic fields?
Forgot to add. Top priority is the Zoning ordinance, really Stan? Transportation should be a priority. We are doomed people.
Way to go Purcellville TC, crew something else up. Most of you are a disgrace and wannabe politicians who have no clue and are not serving the needs of your constituents. Resign or un-incorporate the town and let us be absolved by the County so you aren't costing us so much money.
