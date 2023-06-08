Loudoun County Transit has announced they will permanently close the Purcellville Park and Ride lot effective Monday, July 3.
Commuters who use the existing park and ride lot in Purcellville will be directed five miles east to the Harmony Park and Ride lot located at 39464 East Colonial Highway, in Hamilton. The 250-space parking lot provides daytime free parking for carpools, vanpools and bus riders as well as bike lockers and EV charging stations.
The closing of the park and ride lot also results in changes to bus service within the Town of Purcellville. Routes 391, 483, 883, 884 and 885 will pick up and/or drop off passengers at the Harmony Park and Ride lot beginning with the morning commute on July 3.
On July 3, bus service adjustments will begin and new schedules will be posted at loudoun.gov/busschedules. The bus stop for Route 40, which is operated by Virginia Regional Transit (VRT), will move to Browning Court just outside the current lot. There will be curb parking available.
The existing park and ride lot has temporarily occupied the current location until a new park and ride lot could be built. The county had previously planned to build a new park and ride lot within the Town of Purcellville located south of Allder School Road and adjacent to the future Route 7/690 interchange.
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors canceled the capital project following a vote by the Purcellville Town Council in March to rescind the necessary permissions the county needed to construct the new lot. Since there are no longer plans to construct a new park and ride lot within the Town of Purcellville, the temporary property will be returned to its owner for other uses.
The vote to rescind the permissions came two weeks after the town had voted to approve the lot with a 5-2 vote.
The lot was one of several county projects in town that had been waiting for permits and approvals for more than two years. Another application next to the commuter lot, for the Fields Farm Park sports complex, had already been withdrawn by the county after prolonged negotiations with the Town Council and Planning Commission leaders. The Board of Supervisors now plans to build the sports park west of the town boundaries.
Loudoun Now has contacted Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan for comment but has not received a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.