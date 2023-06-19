Denise Corbo, the At-Large School Board member, is suing fellow board members, Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), the county and the school division alleging discrimination, retaliation and failure to accommodate her disability in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The federal lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on June 13.
Corbo is suing because her School Board colleagues have repeatedly denied her requests to remotely participate in meetings as a reasonable accommodation for a disability.
“Ms. Corbo suffers from multiple physical impairments including chronic Lyme disease and autoimmune diseases that substantially limit her major life activities and impact her neurological, musculoskeletal, respiratory and lymphatic systems, and especially when triggered by stress and other factors,” according to the complaint.
Her attorney, Matt Hughes, said she filed the suit as a last resort after taking other courses of action and that she wants to resolve the matter, put it behind her and get back to representing her constituents.
“What it comes down to is she has valid medical condition. A lot has been made out of, ‘I saw her outside’ or ‘she left the house, how is that possible?’ In all cases, she complied with the recommendations of her medical provider,” Hughes said. “She doesn’t go anywhere or do anything or engage in any activity unless her medical provider deems it acceptable.”
Hughes said the board failed to follow up and ask for additional information, instead voting to not allow her to participate and assuming she wasn’t being truthful.
School Board policy allows for remote participation under three circumstances: when a member is absent for a personal matter, absent for a temporary or permanent disability or medical condition and when they are absent to provide care for a family member. The policy doesn’t state time limits for requests because of a temporary or permanent disability or other medical condition but does state the chair may request updates from the member.
For more than a year, Corbo has repeatedly tried to request remote participation for a medical exemption. She said she was told in November 2021 by division counsel Robert Falconi that she could attend remotely if the board or committee she was on approved. Board members discussed the accommodation to allow her to participate remotely during a closed session Nov. 22, 2021, according to the complaint.
In late December 2021, Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) recommended the board approve her remote participation through March 30, 2022, if Corbo would agree not to travel during that period unless absolutely necessary and that she would attend committee meetings in person to help the panels achieve a quorum. Sheridan proposed in-person accommodations be provided to her during that period.
Corbo has been denied remote participation since October 2021, with a few exceptions.
Each remote participation request requires support from a majority of the board. Five members have routinely abstained from the vote or voted no over the past year, with Serotkin issuing a statement May 10, 2022, that he refers to before the vote on each remote participation request. In his statement, Serotkin lists a time in August 2021 when Corbo attended a closed session and noted remote requests thereafter. He also stated times she traveled to other states and attended school events unmasked during the fall of 2021.
“At this point it was impossible for me to draw any conclusion other than that I had been intentionally mislead,” Serotkin said. “You can’t just go from saying ‘it’s Russian roulette to leave the house,’ to traveling all the way to North Dakota and walking around schools maskless over the course of a month.”
More recently, Corbo has attended hearings on Circuit Court cases involving the school division, appearing in the courtroom wearing a mask.
Serotkin said her absence had caused issues with the board reaching quorum and had raised concerns among staff members that work in her committees wasn’t being done in a timely manner.
The board had been meeting remotely in 2021 without needing approval because of the state of emergency declared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although that was lifted in June 2021, Corbo continued to participate remotely.
So far this year, Corbo has participated in only seven School Board meetings, each time joining remotely. For six meetings, she used a personal exemption. For one meeting, she used a medical exemption.
Corbo filed a discrimination claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Sept. 28, 2022.
The complaint stated no other board members had been denied remote participation to board meetings and committee meetings for any reason.
“By denying Ms. Corbo’s requests to appear and participate remotely in Board and Committee meetings, Ms. Corbo was prevented from carrying out her job duties and her responsibilities as an elected member of the School Board and representing the interests of her constituents,” the complaint stated.
The suit also claims Corbo’s right to privacy has been violated by public comments made by board members either in meetings or on social media.
Hughes also said she has been retaliated against and harassed by the board by their repeated denial of remote participation and comments.
“By discussing and making public comments regarding Ms. Corbo’s medical conditions and her requests for a reasonable accommodation, Defendants failed to properly maintain the confidentiality of her disability status and information related to her disability,” according to the complaint.
Corbo’s suit lists Serotkin as a defendant because he is the current chair of the School Board and because he is responsible for overseeing the board’s activities and for providing disability-related accommodations for board members.
Corbo is asking for a jury trial and is seeking $2 million, as well as attorney fees.
