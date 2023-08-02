A county crew worked their way through the Hillwood Estates neighborhood in Round Hill this morning to install new street signs that erase 1960s tributes to Confederate generals from the Civil War.
The change resulted from a broader Board of Supervisors effort starting in 2020 to remove place names associated with the Confederacy, segregation and slavery throughout the county.
Vandals—or collectors—gave the workers a bit of a head start. In recent weeks, several signs on Lee and Jackson streets were removed from their posts.
Effective Aug. 2, those streets are now known as Turtle Hill Drive and Honeybee Avenue.
An area resident who stopped to take a photo of the new signs minutes after they were posted said, “Oh look, we’ve moved. Not really,” before pulling into her driveway on Turtle Hill.
New street names on Early Avenue (Earlybird), Hampton Road (Cinnamon Fern), Pickett Road (Broken Arrow) and Longstreet Avenue (Piper Run) also were changed in the subdivision.
Two street names were not changed. The county opted to leave Hill Circle untouched. Mosby Court is located inside the Round Hill town limits and a divided Town Council voted to retain that name at the request of property owners living on the cul-de-sac.
The Board of Supervisors is offering grants to businesses—including home-based businesses—impacted by the name changes to help cover expenses of the transition.
(4) comments
Is the County going to cover the costs incurred by the homeowners who will need to retitle their homes and vehicles as well as time spent notifying their banks and vendors of a changed address? Businesses will incur even higher expenses.
When are Loudoun County voters going to wake up and elect supervisors who are focused on fiscal responsibility instead of changing road signs and taking international trips (Ghana) on the taxpayers?
Our local public servants are not serious people.
I'll say it one more time. If racist Democrats had not renamed everything in the state after other racist Democrats and Confederates in the 1960s we wouldn't have to deal with this issue today.
And when they agree to rename Leesburg and Loudoun and Fairfax and Arlington whose family names all have associations with slaveholders I'll begin to believe they are serious and not just virtue signaling.
And with that, all racism in Round Hill, along with Loudoun County, has vanished! Thank goodness for the time, money spent, and resources used to remove these road signs that no one thought about. This was certainly a TOP priority for the residents of Round Hill and Loudoun County. We can all thank our leaders that we will be able to sleep better at night knowing a yucky road sign is gone! America is no longer racist! YAY!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.