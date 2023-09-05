The first of many community planning meetings around the Park View High School rebuild, including design, construction and consideration of special programs is set for Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
Architectural firm GWWO Architects, which was selected by the School Board on Aug. 8 to provide the architectural and engineering services for the rebuild, and the division’s construction and design team will be on hand to listen to community members' input on the planning and design of the school, according to the division’s website.
More community meeting dates will be announced as the architect develops a schedule.
For more information on the project contact the division’s Department of Construction by email to ParkViewReplacement@lcps.org or call 571-252-1161.
One quarter of a billion dollars.
On land that is already owned by the taxpayers of this county.
Still waiting to hear School Board released the financial justification to destroy a perfectly good high school to build another one. Why isn't that a problem for our BOS who are legally responsible to care for our tax dollars? Is Broad Run now also too old to function as it was built in the similar time frame to Parkview? The public needs to wake up and vote this November or this will get even more stupid in my opinion after chairing the School board finance committee or 7 of the 8 years I was on the school board when we used to get national accolades instead of national embarrassment!
"Perfectly good high school" ...that phrasing alone shows out of touch you are with reality. Broad Run HS is not a fair comparison as it has had much more comprehensive overhauls and additions since its opening. Park View and the Sterling community are as good a place as any to start figuring out how to do this. This won't be the last time we need to do this in Loudoun, but it's a great place to start.
My church just built a new auditorium, school, and ball fields. It only cost us $40M in spite of LC getting in the way at every turn. Why does everything suddenly cost 10x more when the county government is involved? I'm sure we could find ways to cut 25% off of the Park View II price tag without it even being noticeable to form or function!
