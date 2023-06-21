Dominion Energy is planning for a major new electric transmission line to power the continued growth of data center development.
The proposed Aspen to Golden 500/230 kV line would connect two planned substations flanking Ashburn, following a route along Rt. 7. The Aspen substation is along the W&OD Trail just east of Crosstrail Boulevard. The Golden substation is located on the east side of Pacific Boulevard just north of the W&OD Trail.
The utility’s planners have been studying route options for months and are now ready to collect public input during a pair of information sessions. On Thursday, June 22, Dominion plans a virtual community meeting from noon to 1 p.m. A Webex link will be shared at dominionenergy.com/NOVA. Next week, on Thursday, June 29, the planners will be at Broad Run High School from 5 to 8 p.m. for an in-person open house.
While the Dulles Greenway and the W&OD Trail appear to provide the most direct routes to connect the stations, planners have found concerns with the available right-of-way and the number of homes that would be impacted in those corridors. The two preferred routes generally follow Loudoun County Parkway, Rt. 7, and Belmont Ridge Road.
Dominion Energy's online portal for its Loudoun County projects provides more details and images of the project as well as an opportunity to post comments and concerns.
