The Loudoun County School Board is looking for community input on what qualities it wants in the new superintendent.
The superintendent search firm GR Recruiting is conducting input meetings starting next week to compile input that will be used to help develop the profile of the ideal candidates in the superintendent search.
Staff members, students, families and the general public are encouraged to share their preferences by attending information sessions and by filling out an online survey survey.k12insight.com.
The information sessions will be led by members of the recruiting firm.
The first community meeting will be held 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 at Dominion High School for students and again from 6:15-7:15 p.m. for parents and guardians.
(1) comment
I don't have a good feeling about Loudoun's current school board. But I suppose they should move forward with hiring a permanent superintendent. I'm not impressed with the current interim superintendent in the least. I just hope the board doesn't pay the new superintendent an astronomical amount of money. There's way too much waste & excess in LCPS' $1.7-billion proposed budget. On a brighter note, Happy St. Paddy's Day Loudoun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.