Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project.
About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
The proposal includes building a new 295,000-square-foot school, while students continue to attend the existing High School. When the new one is complete, students and staff will move into the new building and the old school will be torn down to make way for new football, baseball, softball and practice fields. The plan would also add new bus parking and 42 parking spaces.
School Board members Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) along with Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis presented the information about plans for the new school, a timeline, and the budget process to get the funds.
Lewis said, it would be a multi- year process that starts once funding is approved during the fiscal year 2024 budget process.
He said once funding is approved work can begin on the design, which is slated to start July.
“We’ll start the architectural design July 1. We’ll do concepts along the way, and we can come out and share those, but the actual final drawing will be at least a year,” Lewis said.
According to Lewis, its’ going to be about two-and-a-half to three years of actual construction, with bids and then building starting in the summer of 2024 or early 2025. The school is expected to open fall 2027.
Lewis said in 2028 the ball fields and stadium would be built.
When asked during the question-and-answer part of the meeting if he anticipated being able to expedite the process to build the school, Lewis said he didn’t see that as an option.
“We will push as fast as we can, but in all reality, it’s going to take 18 months just to get funding,” he said.
He said with the current inflation rate, the cost of the school had already escalated since the last time they looked at the numbers and making it go faster wasn’t possible.
“It is something indicative of the current market. We are seeing more and more and more that we cannot get some materials,” Lewis said.
Lewis said things have changed a lot in the construction world and schools have been built faster, but “there’s a lot to do and we are building on an active site.”
Lewis said phase occupied renovations happen often at county schools and can be done quickly, but not to the extent the Park View project would require.
“Every building is different. We felt like with this building to do what it needed we’d have to do an addition on the front, one on the back and one on the side. Then trying to do three sides on a four-sided building and keep kids quiet and safe was too much,” he said. “Usually in phased occupied renovation we are adding onto one end of the building, and we come in the summer and do renovations and put it back together and kids come back then we do it again. But this is too big of a project, it would have taken too long to do it.”
The new building would increase capacity to 1,800 students, Lewis said new schools across the county typically are built for 1,800-2,000 students. Park View’s current building capacity is 1,521 and 1,463 students are enrolled this year.
“If you are going to build a brand-new building, you want to have the capacity,” Lewis said, adding the extra space will be needed over time.
Throughout the course of the presentation, it was brought up many times how quickly Loudoun County had grown over the past few years and how that growth has led to the need for more schools.
One person asked why the division hadn’t replaced older schools all along, to which Lewis responded that the growth in the county has been so fast that the county has been building two to three schools in one year—and as many as five—just to keep up.
“The amount of funding needed is monstrous,” he said.
Several in attendance expressed frustration over the condition of Park View, noting problems with flooding, and broken heating and AC units, and wanted to know why it had not been taken care of.
Lewis said the building hasn’t been neglected and that its 40 years old. He pointed out that more time is spent in older schools and said in an older school a challenge they see with the AC system is it may take longer to get it working as opposed to a new school, but they do get it working.
The next meeting on the proposed Park View rebuild is Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. when the superintendent will give his recommended FY2024-FY2029 construction plan to the School Board.
