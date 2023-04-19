News that longtime Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will sell the team reignited speculation over the weekend about the possibility of a new Commanders stadium.
And once again speculation about a new home field led to the team’s corporate home, Loudoun County.
In 2022, Snyder pursued plans for a new stadium within a larger mixed-use development. The planned Waterside development at the southeast corner of Rt. 28 and Old Ox Road in Loudoun County was one of three Virginia sites under consideration, and the General Assembly that year debated over two competing bills to create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority to attract that project. But the state Senate and House of Delegates could not agree on a bill, with the Senate pushing a much more generous deal for the team while the House—and many residents—worked toward more restrained incentives.
Ultimately, talks stalled. Then interest in making a deal with the Commanders waned as attention to years of allegations against the team’s owner piled up. Dozens of women have alleged sexual harassment by Snyder and other members of his organization; a former video producer for the team alleged Snyder ordered secret footage of cheerleaders with their private areas exposed; the National Football League fined the team $10 million in 2021 after an investigation found a workplace rife with sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation under his leadership; and a federal grand jury is investigating allegations of bank fraud, among other allegations.
The stadium authority bill died without fanfare at the end of the 2022 session and has not been resurrected.
Today, there are no plans to move the stadium—the sale hasn’t even been finalized. But some fans, news outlets and elected officials have nonetheless started talking about the idea again. With public interest in offering huge incentive packages for sports stadiums dried up, they’re not talking about giving the team much money.
But Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said before that conversation can go too far, the General Assembly would have to pass some legislation.
“First and foremost, the General Assembly has to decide what they’re doing. They may say no to all of this, and then we’re done with the whole conversation,” she said. “And if they do say yes, then we start another conversation. We have a discussion about zoning. We have a discussion about traffic. We have a discussion about crime rates.” That, she said, would also mean bringing in the public with multiple public hearings and listening sessions. But she said it would not involve spending the public’s money.
“I wouldn’t support any public taxpayer dollars going toward a stadium. I don’t know what the state will do, and we can’t control what the state will do at the local level, but I certainly wouldn’t support any public revenues, public tax dollars going toward the stadium.”
Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), whose district includes the Waterside site and who said he voted to advance talks on the more restrained House version of the stadium bill to see where they go, said he would want to make sure taxpayers benefit.
“If there’s a deal involving taxpayers having to spend money, the evidence that that leads to a good outcome or a net positive for taxpayers is a little flimsy,” he said. “So I’d like to see at least some sort of indication that it would lead to jobs that are good for the community, and that the infrastructure would be in place to support something like that.”
If a stadium were to be built at Waterside, it would be part of a larger development. Randall said that’s in line with stadiums today, which aren’t what they used to be: “stadiums that seat 80,000 people with a sea of surface parking.” And Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), the Loudoun’s longest-tenured current supervisor, said no deal has ever been reached on a new stadium site.
“I think the first thing and the most important thing is there has to be agreement between private landowners. The county doesn’t own property that would be conducive to a project of that magnitude, so there would need to be an agreement between a private landowner and team with mutual interest in developing the property. And at that point, then there’s both a land use discussion and a fiscal discussion, and the details of those things would depend entirely on what exactly is proposed.”
Letourneau pointed out it would not be Loudoun’s first pro sports team—professional men’s soccer team Loudoun United established its home at Segra Field in 2019, which is also the site of Major League Soccer team DC United’s team office and training facility and home field for the Major League Rugby team Old Glory DC. In addition, National Women’s Soccer League team the Washington Spirit played some of their home games at the field from 2020-2022.
And although land in Loudoun is expensive, Letourneau said it makes sense that the county comes up whenever major projects like Amazon’s HQ2 or a new Commanders stadium are discussed.
“I think the reason why Loudoun comes up in these conversations is we do have undeveloped land, adjacent to public transit, that also happens to be near a major international airport and a pretty significant transportation network, and when you start to look at those criteria and trying to narrow it down, there are not many places that have all of those ingredients,” he said.
But he agreed “any project has to make financial sense for the county first and foremost.”
“It has to be a benefit to the county and the taxpayers,” he said.
Some elected officials have already said they’re opposed. The Leesburg Town Council voted in 2022 to oppose the idea, and on Facebook over the weekend Loudoun County Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) reiterated his opposition from the 2022 talks saying, “I’ve never been supportive of bringing the Commanders stadium to Loudoun.”
Both Snyder’s $800 million purchase of the team in 1999 and his agreement to sell it for $6 billion set the record for most expensive sale in sports history.
Randall, who previously expressed reservations about working with the team as more allegations about the team’s owner and leadership came to light, said the sale makes a difference.
“I’m surprised it’s taken as long as it has for Dan Snyder to be handed a gold watch and shown to the door,” she said. “I will say that I think that [Commanders president] Jason Wright has, before this even happened, when he came on board, started to try to turn this ship around and clean some things up, and has done a really good job with that.”
Wright took over as the organization’s president in 2020, pledging to change the organization’s culture.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the administration staff with the Commanders,” Randall said. “I have no heartburn at all seeing Mr. Snyder go, and I certainly hope that Jason Wright’s leadership that we’ve seen already continues.”
Subramanyam agreed the sale makes the idea of a stadium deal more palatable.
“When you’re doing business with any sort of entity, you want to be working with honest actors who run their organization with the same professionalism we’d like to see of any partner,” he said. “All the allegations of impropriety and fraud were very disturbing, and so it did have an effect.”
“At the same time, it’s not the number one priority for me. The number one priority is the deal that the taxpayers would get,” he added.
When do politicians who lie get called liars? Does anyone not believe the legislators to the south would do anything to get sales tax proceeds from northern
Virginia no matter what it cost us in traffic? They already take over $400 million per year from Loudoun in sales tax proceeds we are supposed to get back from sales taxes collected from Loudoun to support our public schools. VOTE - VOTE - VOTE!
"But she said it would not involve spending the public’s money."
If anyone believes this for a second, I have a lightly used 50 million dollar soccer stadium to sell.
I'd rather not have the stadium in Loudoun County, but I suppose if it were going to be within walking distance of a metro stop my opposition would soften.
With that said, I don't want to see a single dime of public funding, and I don't care about any economic analysis claiming it will pay for itself over the years.
Billionaire NFL owners can build their own stadiums without our tax dollars (and they can pay for the increased services too)
Stadium aside, why would anyone pay $6B for the ole' Redskins? It is a lackluster team that people inside and outside the NFL don't like. The fact that Dan Snyder ruined a great franchise and then makes $5B in profit just burns me.
