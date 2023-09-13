The first in the Coalition of Loudoun Towns’ series of debates between candidates for Board of Supervisors is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at Middleburg’s American Legion Post 295.
The series kicks off with a debate between the candidates for the new Little River District, Democratic nominee Laura TeKrony and Republican nominee Ram Venkatachalam. The series of debates is co-sponsored and -moderated by Loudoun Now and the Loudoun Times-Mirror.
Some districts will not see a debate; there is only one candidate in both the Sterling and Leesburg districts, the incumbent, and the Republican nominee for the Ashburn District, Tumay Harding, declined to participate. Work is still underway to coordinate a debate in the Broad Run District.
COLT debates are also scheduled for the Catoctin District Sept. 21, the Dulles Distirct Sept. 27, the Algonkian District Sept. 28, and for Chair At-Large Oct. 5.
American Legion Post 295 is located at 111 The Plains Rd., Middleburg.
In-person early voting begins Friday, Sept. 22. The deadline to register to vote or update a registration is Oct. 16. Voters who register after that date may cast a provisional ballot.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 27 by 5 p.m. The last day to vote early in-person is Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Find your district, polling place and more information online at elections.virginia.gov or loudoun.gov/vote.
A schedule of debates leading up this November’s election is below.
- Board of Supervisors Little River District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 295
111 The Plains Rd., Middleburg
- Board of Supervisors Catoctin District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Thursday, Sept. 21, 7-8:30 p.m.
Hillsboro Old Stone School
37098 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro
- ‘Your Voice Your Vote’ School Board Candidate Forum
League of Women Voters, Delta Sigma Theta and Loudoun NAACP
Thursday, Sept. 21, 6:30 – 9 p.m.
Dulles South Senior Center
24950 Riding Center Dr., South Riding
- Board of Supervisors Dulles District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 7-8:30 p.m.
Mercer Middle School
42149 Greenstone Dr., Aldie
- Board of Supervisors Algonkian District debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Thursday, Sept. 28, 7-8:30 p.m.
River Bend Middle School
46240 Algonkian Pkwy., Cascades
- PolicyMaker Series: Virginia General Assembly Candidates Forum
Loudoun Chamber of Commerce
Friday, Sept. 29, 8-10 a.m.
Belmont Country Club
43750 Tournament Pkwy., Ashburn
- Board of Supervisors Chair At-Large debate
COLT, Loudoun Now and Loudoun Times-Mirror
Thursday, Oct. 5, 7-8:30 p.m.
Ida Lee Park Recreation Center
60 Ida Lee Dr. NW, Leesburg
- PolicyMaker Series: Chair of the Loudoun Board of Supervisors Debate
Loudoun Chamber of Commerce
Friday, Oct. 13, 8-10 a.m.
The National Conference Center
18665 Conference Ctr Dr., Leesburg
- 'Your Voice Your Vote’ Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum
League of Women Voters, Delta Sigma Theta and Loudoun NAACP
Thursday, Oct. 19, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Douglass Community Center
407 E Market St., Leesburg
- 'Your Voice Your Vote’ General Assembly Candidate Forum
League of Women Voters, Delta Sigma Theta and Loudoun NAACP
Thursday, Nov. 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ashburn Library
43316 Hay Rd., Ashburn
(1) comment
"Work is still underway to coordinate a debate in the Broad Run District."
I'll believe this when I see it. Incumbent Sylvia Glass dodged the last forum and has been keeping an exceptionally low profile since making her pilgrimage to Africa with Supervisor Saines and Board Chair Phyllis J. Randall, and then billing it all back to her constituents. Randall has answered questions about this, and even Saines, who's running unopposed, has faced the music. But Silent Sylvia appears to just be running out the clock.
With the exception of the Delta Sigma Theta/NAACP/LWV forum where she's unlikely to face tough questioning, especially on this topic, I'd be shocked if she attended any debate or forum with open questioning.
