A Sterling man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and seven other felony charges in the 2020 robbery and fatal shooting of Jose I. Escobar was sentenced Wednesday to serve 75 years in prison.
Gavin Collins, 24, originally appeared before Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge Douglas Fleming Jr. for a sentencing hearing in February. At that time, the judge delayed his final determination until he could learn more about the involvement of a co-conspirator, Joshua Mark Hunter, who pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Both were set for sentencing Wednesday, however Hunter’s hearing was rescheduled last week. It now is set for July 12.
According to evidence presented in the case, Collins and Hunter lured Escobar from his home in Winchester to the Village at Potomac Falls neighborhood in Sterling in the early morning hours of July 8, 2020, with a plot to steal his car to sell for money to buy drugs. The three met shortly before 2 a.m. Escobar was shot in the neck and head. Leaving him lying on the street, Collins and Hunter drove away with his car. The Nissan Sentra was sold in Manassas for $500. Escobar died at the scene.
Collins was located days later in a Sterling hotel room with his girlfriend and quantities of methamphetamines, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana. The .45-caliber pistol used in the shooting was found in the nightstand.
Neither Collins nor Hunter have confessed to pulling the trigger.
While pushing ahead with murder charges against Collins, county prosecutors entered a plea agreement with Hunter, reducing charges against him to voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery. He faces up to 25 years in prison on those charges.
During his jury trial in August, Collins halted the proceedings before prosecutors fully laid out the evidence in the case and he pleaded guilty to eight felony charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, and firearms violations—charges that carry a maximum sentence of two life terms plus 38 years in prison.
In additional testimony during the March 29 hearing, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson called two new witnesses.
Detective Michael Grimsley, the lead investigator on the case, was questioned about the conclusions reached that Collins was the one who shot Escobar. He reveled for the first time that, in addition to the murder weapon, a second firearm was found in the hotel room where Collins was staying. That gun was later connected to a homicide that occurred in Washington, DC, the day after Escobar’s killing. Collins has not been charged in the Washington case.
Grimsley also reported an interview with one of Collins’s friends in which she said Collins asked what it would take to be known as a serial killer. Additionally a photo obtained from Collins’ cell phone showed him holding the weapon used in the Escobar shooting.
Also called to the stand was Escobar’s uncle, who asked the judge to not delay sentencing further and to provide some closure to the family.
Fleming’s concern about the roles the two assailants played in Escobar’s death remained. He refuted a claim by Clark Nelson that it was “overwhelmingly clear” that it was Collins and not Hunter who fired the fatal shot. He said the evidence showed that both planned the armed robbery and both left Escobar to die in the street. Fleming said while it would be helpful to know which one pulled the trigger, both are culpable.
Fleming sentenced Collins to 55 years on the charge of first-degree murder, five years for street robbery, one year for conspiracy to commit robbery, three years for use of a firearm in the commission of felony, three years for a second use of a firearm charge, five years for possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, one year for possession of a schedule I or II drug, and two years for possession of a gun with a schedule I or II drug.
Fleming ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, resulting in 75 years of prison time, to be followed by three years of supervised probation should he be released.
Let's see, "first-degree murder and seven other felony charges in the 2020 robbery and fatal shooting." Back in Texas we'd be looking at the Death Penalty for this criminal with a best case scenario of Life Without Parole. With a 75 year sentence, knowing the current state of affairs in VA, he'll be eligible for parole in 37.5 years if not sooner. The operative phrase here is "first degree murder." Sounds like a pretty weak sentence all in all. Based on what the guy pleaded to, the sentence should have been 2 life terms plus 38 years. How in the blazes did we get to 75 years? Obviously this judge does not believe in keeping first degree murderers off the street. Perhaps I am missing something. I would appreciate some insight.
