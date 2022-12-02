Loudoun NAACP President Pastor Michelle C. Thomas and Loudoun4All board member and Loudoun for Evidence-Based Safe and Equitable Schooling founder Amanda Bean joined nearly two dozen other Virginia organizations and community leaders urging the state to move forward with adopting new history and social science education standards and curriculum proposed in August, but then delayed.
In a Nov. 30 letter they urged the Virginia Secretary of Education, Superintendent of Instruction and the Virginia Board of Education to reject revisions presented on Nov. 17 and avoid any further delay in adopting the new standards. They also urged the state Board of Education to release the names of advisors and all contributing consultants who had a role in writing the controversial revisions, and any amounts of money paid to them.
The group wrote the curriculum released in August was “inclusive, factually accurate and reflected all facets of U.S. and Virginia History in an age-appropriate manner,” and the result of a two-year process and collaboration of hundreds of Virginia citizens, subject matter experts and underrepresented communities.
“The document presented at the November 2022 meeting was developed in less than three months in an opaque process and by individuals and entities that have not been made public,” a press release reads. In their letter, the group wrote the November document “bore little resemblance to the document proposed in August and was replete with significant omissions of history, misinformation, and grammatical errors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.