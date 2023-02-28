A Circuit Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit from 11 Loudoun County Public Schools parents seeking to overturn the School Board’s policy protecting rights of transgender and gender-expansive students.
It is the second time the court has tossed out the lawsuit, which challenged two policies for equal opportunity and gender identity protections. The court allowed the plaintiffs to file an amended motion after the first decision, which they did.
This time, Chief Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. dismissed with prejudice—meaning that count cannot be filed again—the amended complaint’s allegation that the school district had violated state law assuring that a parent has “a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent's child.”
During oral arguments in January, attorneys for the plaintiffs repeatedly said their complaint was about the school district hiding information about children from their parents—School Board policy makes reference to a Virginia Department of Education policy outlining privacy protections for transgender and gender-expansive students. Opponents of those protections have said they amount to schools hiding information about students’ gender from parents. But Fleming wrote the plaintiffs had not presented any evidence of that happening.
“Indeed, at oral argument, Defendants’ counsel admitted that standing could be shown if a parent pleaded that he asked a school employee for information about his child and, because of Policy 8040, that information was not shared.
“Reviewing the allegations of the amended complaint, the court does not find any such allegation,” Fleming wrote.
The parents’ lawsuit protested the School Board’s policies on equal opportunity and the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students, but struggled to find legal footing. The original lawsuit alleged taxpayer dollars were being used to advance a “woke” agenda, or race and gender indoctrination. In his previous decision, Fleming wrote the original complaint was “so replete with broad, conclusory statements that it cannot be said to clearly inform the factual basis of Plaintiffs’ claims,” and the complaint was “but a wholesale, broadside attack on what the School Board is teaching in the schools, bereft of a single real complaint of injury, or threatened injury.”
The equal opportunity policy holds the board is “committed to providing for an equitable, safe and inclusive learning and working environment,” and commits to that principle “for all persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, age, or genetic information.” It was amended in December 2020 to add ancestry, sexual orientation, and gender identity to the protected categories, in anticipation of new rules from the Virginia Department of Education.
The School Board’s policy on the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students, adopted in August 2021, directs school staff members to refer to students by their consistently asserted name and gender pronouns, at the request of the student or their parent or legal guardian. It also directs the staff to allow those students to participate in interscholastic, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities according to their gender identity, noting those students must comply with the policies of the Virginia High School League or other organizations sponsoring those programs. It was written to meet the requirements of state legislation and state Department of Education rules.
Fleming also dismissed the suit’s other counts, including allegations that the parents’ state constitutional rights had been violated. It’s a finding that, even granting the facts stated in the case, there still was not a cause for legal action—a response attorneys and legal textbooks casually define as a defendant responding “so what?”
The plaintiffs had alleged the school district infringed upon a constitutional right to direct their children’s upbringing.
“While Plaintiffs’ brief is long in rhetoric on this point, the extent of their legal argument to show the scope of that asserted right and how Defendants’ actions constitute a cognizable infringement thereof is to cite the Virginia Constitution’s equal protection and due process clauses,” Fleming wrote.
The demurrers leave the door open for a second amended complaint on the remaining counts, including the alleged violation of constitutional protections and the requests for declaratory judgement against the school district and for the court to appoint a special master to oversee the school district’s compliance.
This article was updated Feb. 28 at 9:20 p.m.
(7) comments
This lawsuit is a fool's errand, as are almost all the efforts to reform the public schools. If this lawsuit was won, there would still be a hundred other ways the school system is promoting values that many of the families don't agree with and even violate their consciences and sincerely held beliefs in religion and the US Constitution.
There is only one way to change the schools, and that is to stop supporting them. And that means voting against any politician of any party that will not implement true school choice. We don't allow monopolies for phone service or cable service or groceries or auto manufacturing, because we all know if there is a monopoly you get worse service for higher prices. Why are parent's tolerating this monopoly that does such a horrible job?
Sadly, parents--the "conservative" and "religious" ones--are not committed to their children enough to do what it takes to make sure their kids learn the values they say they believe.
Yep, this is the United States of America, and it does NOT look very good right now !! This county did not conceive and give birth to our children. This county did not raise our children , never paid any doctor bills, never paid any housing for them and never put food on our table . My children went to Loudoun County schools and learned reading, writing, math. Yes we paid taxes that mostly go to the schools. There were known gay teachers in the schools that Never forced their views on students. Children were never taught to lie to there parents. There is something wrong with somebody that thinks that the government/schools should have control over your children. Loudoun County used to be a great place to raise your family, now you need to get out while you still can!!
Ok, but the first time the school punishes a student for not using the pronoun of choice , the parents will be right back with a solid case. They were just premature.
Loudoun parents are either going to reclaim the board for sanity or pull their children out of public schools. If not, we can expect or sad stories like Sage from Appomattox. The school board is taking the schools down the path of insuring more children are confused, trafficked and abused. That's not the path Loudoun parents want to walk.
This is welcome news. I'm glad Judge Fleming recognized how silly these parents are. I hope they'll stop clogging the courts with such frivolity. Don't they have anything better to do! Equity is nothing to be feared. It enables our children and generations to follow to share fully & equally in the benefits & advantages our Nation has to offer. Welcome to March Loudoun!
Well done...if U don't like it, then send your kids to private schools. This is the United States of America!
Easy to say... that means those families pay twice for education. They have to pay for an education system that trashes their values, and is absolutely not "neutral" such that they can't use it in good conscience, and then they have to pay again to educate their children some other way. Our education system does NOT reflect the USA--there is no freedom as long as one group of people takes money from others by force to spread the controlling group's opinions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.