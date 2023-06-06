Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman has reorganized his agency following recommendations in an International Association of Chiefs of Police study last year.
The Sheriff’s Office will expand from two bureaus to three: Field Operations, the Investigations, and the Administrative and Corrections. Chapman said the reorganization would better position the agency to decentralize and strengthen its patrol operations.
“This realignment places the LCSO in a stronger position to serve Loudoun County now and in the future,” Chapman stated. “It will be accomplished within LCSO’s approved budget, with no additional costs to taxpayers.”
He said he expects to announce additional initiatives after the realignment is in place.
The office will also hire a third lieutenant colonel, rather than naming a new under sheriff, a position that has been vacant since the departure of Col. Mark Poland last fall.
That will be former Fauquier County Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier, leading the Administrative and Corrections Bureau.
“Bob is a highly respected professional with outstanding leadership skills and a lifelong commitment to public service. He will be an immediate asset to Loudoun County and the LCSO, complementing the forward-looking leadership of Lt. Colonel Christopher Sawyer and Lt. Colonel Gun Lee,” Chaman stated.
Mosier comes to Loudoun with more than 30 years of experience in federal, state, and local law enforcement, most recently as secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security for Governor Glenn Youngkin, who also appointed him to serve on the Virginia Substance Abuse Services Council and Criminal Justice Services Board.
He came up through the ranks of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, serving as commander of Special Operations, the Patrol Division, and the Criminal Investigations Division. He was twice elected Fauquier sheriff, resigning two years into his second term in 2022 after being appointed secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. He resigned from that position effective June 1.
He has also worked for the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Defense and for the International Justice Mission, a human rights nongovernmental organization.
Alongside Mosier will be Lt. Col. Christopher Sawyer over the Field Operations Bureau and Lt. Col. Gun Lee over the Investigations Bureau. The sheriff’s office restructure is effective July 6.
Sawyer joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2005 and oversees the Operations Bureau, which is seeing the most significant restructuring. He has previously worked as major of the Criminal Investigations Division, major of the Administrative and Technical Services Division, captain of the Criminal Investigations Division, and 1st lieutenant in the Field Operations Division.
Lee joined the Sheriff’s Office last year after 29 years of service with the Fairfax County Police Department, and oversees the Administrative and Corrections Bureau. During his tenure with Fairfax, he commanded patrol, major crimes, and internal affairs, and spent his final four years as deputy chief of Police for Administration. In that capacity, Lee was responsible for the Criminal Justice Academy and the Administrative Support, Information Technology, and Resource Management bureaus.
Loudoun’s agency is the largest full-service sheriff’s office in the state, with approximately 650 sworn and 200 civilian personnel. Last month, the Board of Supervisors approved 40 new deputy positions, with 36 of them assigned to patrol, one new School Resource Officer, and three co-responder deputies.
(2) comments
Sheriff Chapman is making necessary changes to maximize efficiency and continue to deliver invaluable law enforcement services! His personnel choices of Lt Colonel Sawyer & Lee have both proven to be exceptional. With the largest Sheriff’s Department in Virginia, Sheriff Chapman has maintained a consistent reputation & record of success in keeping Loudoun County safe!!!
I hope the recent hiring of Robert Mosier works out well for Sheriff Chapman. With all due respect, Sheriff Chapman doesn't have a good track record vis-a-vis hirings. Deputy sheriffs have been accused of soliciting minors, racial profiling, animal cruelty, embezzlement & domestic abuse. Also, I'm not aware of any LGBTQ+ deputy sheriffs who are comfortble coming out. Please continue to make improvements, Sheriff Chapman!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.