Sheriff Michael Chapman faced questions from County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) on his use of taxpayer-funded official government channels for politics during the May 2 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Alert Loudoun is the county government’s system to disseminate emergency information, news releases, traffic updates, weather alerts and similar information. Typical alerts might deal with road construction, flood watches, county facility closures, missing persons alerts, or the Sheriff’s office’s daily incident report.
But Chapman has been criticized for also using the system to push political messaging. In April 2022, following a study on the prospect of starting a county police department to take over law enforcement duties, Chapman issued a more than 1,600-word release on Alert Loudoun pointing to the study’s findings that it was unnecessary, praising the Sheriff’s Office, and urging Loudouners to write to the Board of Supervisors.
Then in November, after Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman dismissed the charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Abdul Waheed, an alleged co-conspirator in the Dec. 30, 2021, fatal shooting of Najat Chemlali Goode in her Brambleton home, Chapman issued an unusual statement through Alert Loudoun defending his office’s work and writing that he was “extremely disappointed with the performance of the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney” and “our community deserves better.” Chapman, a Republican, has often sparred with Democrat Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj.
But when a person was shot April 2 in the food court at the Dulles Town Center and deputies rushed to block every exit to the mall, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) pointed out, no Alert Loudoun message went out. In those cases, the alerts are sent from the county’s Emergency Communications Center, where dispatchers take 911 calls. Meanwhile, Randall said, her office was getting questions about why the mall was closed and what was happening.
“I think your explanation of ‘there was no risk thus we didn’t put out an alert,’ I get that and that makes sense,” Randall said. “It just doesn’t jive with the fact that there have been times when it’s been used, in my opinion, politically, where there was certainly—no one’s in danger.”
Chapman denied he has used the system for political messaging, and said “we put out information, whether it’s about risk or whether it’s not—it’s information that’s of value to the citizens we serve.”
“So, you didn’t think at that moment putting the alert out was of value to the citizens?” Randall asked.
“At that moment, we were in the middle of clearing the mall with rescue task force personnel, going through store to store, going through every single bathroom that was in the mall, making sure all the doors were locked, the fact that we were working with mall management to make sure that everything was secure, we had deputies surrounding the mall so there was no risk of anybody going into the mall,” Chapman said.
Other supervisors also wondered.
“I get alerts on crashes all the time, consistently. A lot of the community was questioning why there wasn't an alert on that,” Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said.
“Maybe we need to review how we're using that system alert, because saying we didn't put something out for a shooting—granted, yes, thankfully was not a mass shooting, it was an isolated incident—but the system alert goes out for car accidents, for missing persons, and various other things in the community every time something happens,” Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) said. “So, for a shooting to happen at a big, populated area like the mall, there should have been something sent out.”
The current BoS, despise that The People, and The People alone, select our Law Enforcement. They're all about disenfranchising The People. They hate that they have none of their creepy control freak fingers in the pie. Reject this election year stunt by three of the most low wattage public servants to ever land at Harrison Street.
Maybe the omission to notify the public about a shooting in a mall was a rookie mistake by Chapman’s new media guy he just hired at taxpayers expense-who happens to be his campaign manager. This campaign manager/county employee, used to work at the Loudoun Tribune with Chapman’s old campaign manager, who was sent to prison for fraud. Unbelievable!
Many think it's just fine that we have a politician for a sheriff. Many don't. Those who do seem to be in the same party as the Sheriff. No surprise there, I guess. I just wish they'd admit it and stop the blathering nonsense they resort to when trying to defend it.
Mike Chapman is a political animal. He does what's good for Mike Chapman. At this point, he's so jaded. I don't think he cares one bit about public safety. Instead, he does whatever is necessary to retain power. It's time for Mike Chapman to look for new employment!
Here is a novel idea that should apply to ALL elected officials: When elected make a commitment to your electorate precisely what you plan to do over the term and regularly report against that promise as well as what else was done. So let's honestly look at BOTH CAMPS - Did Mr. Chapman promise a response time for a deputy to arrive at EVERY SCHOOL in the County if a shooter in the building alarm were to go out? NO - So why didn't the BOS make the lack of committed metrics an issue BEFORE they issued his budget dollars? Incompetence or just slothfulness? What did the BOS commit to and did they accomplish stated goals or at least make progress? WELL - Did they even make a list of tactical commitments? NO - How is mental support to the Loudoun Community improved if they have a policy of not providing ANY counseling support to ANY constituent if that person saw a Psychiatrist. How is that FAIR or REASONABLE? Tax rates are still too high, Route 15 north of Leesburg which was approved and budgeted has not had even one inch of new black top installed? Both groups should be in trouble with re-election if the constituents want a commitment to service followed by executive decisions to make good things happen for the County! Are we really sanguine about $2.4 billion tax dollars to remove a statue and change some road names and not provide any guidance to LCPS aBOUT THEIR INEFFICIENT management of 60 plus percent of our total tax dollars.
Chapman has so politicized the Sheriff’s office that he no longer has my faith or vote. He refused to provide additional uniformed deputies for school board meetings, even though school board members were getting death threats. Now he’s using county government resources to promote himself, keep a grip on power and attack people with whose politics he differs. I think it’s time for a change.
FACT CHECK:
The LoCo SB wanted bomb sniffing dogs, a tactical team with guns ready in the building, undercover operatives in the meeting space and another Spec ops team ready to roll.
Good grief, that's not "additional uniformed deputies" that's a actual army ready to deploy against concerned Loudouners.
Trust me when I say this... we're not going to let you and the rest of your crew get away with gaslighting ANYTHING when it comes to the LCPS debacle. Forget it. Don't even try.
https://www.loudounnow.com/news/education/emails-show-sheriff-s-office-refused-school-board-security-request
Or how about when the mentally ill murder suspect was accidently released from the jail a couple of months ago. Chapman did not issue an alert for almost 24 hours. Behind the scenes, he had the deputies frantically searching for this dangerous person but kept quiet about it because he feared blowback by the public and he was hoping to have him in custody before it got out.
Shame on the Board of Supervisors!
It's election year. Randall and the rest of the liberals are desperate to oust Chapman so that a lackey of theirs will follow command, including pushing for a county police department. Chapman has been doing a fine job, and is a big reason why Loudoun is as safe as it is considering who is leading the county and CA office.
Really? If you want a lackey, we have one. I think what most want is a sheriff who's first thought isn't "What are the politics of this situation?" This current guy even thought he might run for Governor...give me a break.
There is just so much wrong with the items mentioned in this article. Why would I contact a county supervisor about a mall closing? In order to know that, I'd have to be at or near the mall and could see the deputies ringing the building.
But to cordon off the entire mall, it must have taken dozens if not scores of deputies. How many officers responded to that call? How long were they there? Why do law enforcement agencies seem to routinely send massive responses to calls like this? It seems wasteful of resources but it seems to be increasingly common.
It seems some of the supervisors have nothing better to do than try and make up charges and score political points. Maybe they could spend some of that time reviewing county budgets, setting priorities and trying to save taxpayers a bit of money instead.
