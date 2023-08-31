A School Board committee on Aug. 28 voted to approve changes to a policy that deals with general education class sizes, increasing the maximum number of students in grades 1-3 by two per class and dropping the maximum number of students in grades 4-5 by one per class.
The changes also call for a teacher’s aide for all kindergarten classes and sets the maximum class size for kindergarten at 25. A provision was added to allow for a full-time teacher’s aide for grades 1-3 if the class is over 25 students, and grades 4-5 if the class is over 29 students.
School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) amended the policy to state that the division’s targeted average class sizes are lower than the maximum class sizes, and to point out that maximum class sizes are established through staffing standards yearly by the School Board in the operating budget and where to find that information.
He said his goal was to give readers a more specific place to look for the staffing standards.
Changes were also made to the wording around maximum class sizes for middle and high school courses like P.E., music, and career and technical education classes to bring the policy up to state code.
A section was also added to address exceptions, allowing classes to go over those maximums with approval if they are still within Virginia law. If a class goes over the limit established by Virginia law, the division needs to notify the parents of each student within 10 days and give a reason for the class size, and state what the division has done to reduce the class sizes to comply with the law.
The policy changes received feedback May 9-23, 2023. The policy was last revised in 2018.
The previous policy had the maximum number of students for grades 1-3 as 28 and 31 students for grades 4-5. It allowed for a full-time teacher's aide for those grades if the class size was that large.
The updated policy will now go before the full School Board for a vote.
If there are 25 kids in a class and we fund LCPS for $20k per year per kid, that's $500,000 per classroom. If we are spending $85k for a teacher, where is the other $415,000 per classroom going?
Log In
