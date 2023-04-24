New filings show Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard testified to a grand jury that he was not aware of a sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School until months after the same student committed a second assault at Broad Run High School, netting him a felony perjury charge.
On May 8, 2021, a student at Stone Bridge High School sexually assaulted another student in a bathroom. The perpetrator was transferred to Broad Run High School, where on Oct. 6 he sexually assaulted another student. The string of incidents led to a special grand jury investigation of the administration’s handling of those incidents, and that investigation led to charges against then-Superintendent Scott Ziegler and current Public Information Officer Wayde Byard, who was charged with perjury over his testimony to the grand jury.
According to transcripts from special grand jury testimony, Byard repeatedly denied any knowledge of the sexual assault at Stone Bridge until after the Broad Run assault, telling them he was unaware until “I would say probably a matter of months after the second assault that something had actually happened in that nature.”
But it was on June 22, months before the second assault, that the father of the first victim Scott Smith was arrested at a now-famous School Board meeting, raising his family’s case to the national spotlight. And on July 7, according to prosecutors, his wife Jessica came to the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building to ask how to get an incident report about an assault at school. Byard came to the lobby and told her all such reports go to the sheriff’s office.
Byard was also alerted to the second assault within days at the latest, emails unearthed in the special grand jury’s investigation show. Two days after that assault, on Oct. 8, a Daily Wire writer emailed Byard about the Broad Run High School incident for comment, writing that he would report it was the same perpetrator as the Stone Bridge incident.
It’s unclear from public filings whether Byard knew about the assaults sooner than that. He drafted an email from Stone Bridge Principal Tim Flynn to parents about a scene at the school office that day—the father of the victim, who had just learned of his daughter’s sexual assault, and an email that the grand jury criticized for intentionally leaving out the sexual assault that day or that the perpetrator had been missing in the school for three hours afterward.
His boss, Director of Communications & Community Engagement Joan Sahlgren, was included on emails and a virtual meeting with administrators the same day. Flynn also notified the entire School Board that day.
Byard has been on unpaid leave since charges against him were unsealed and has said he plans to plead not guilty.
Prosecutors have also filed the list of witnesses they intend to call, including Flynn, Sahlgren, the Smiths, law enforcement officers, former division counsel Stephen Devita, and a number of school administrators including Director of High School Education Nereida Gonzalez-Sales, Director of School Administration Doug Fulton and Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis. Emails from the special grand jury investigation show Fulton repeatedly urging then-Chief of Staff Mark Smith and Ziegler to investigate following the Stone Bridge assault.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office initially thought the Broad Run incident was consensual. The sherrif's office didn't issue a news alert to the community. Nor was evidence such as the perpetrator's clothing preserved. Indeed, the perpetrator wasn't arrested until six weeks later. If there's any failure -- it's on the part of the sheriff's office. Why aren't Youngkin& Miyares calling members of the sheriff's office as witnesses in Mr. Byard's prosecution!
