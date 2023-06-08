Loudon County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard’s second attempt to have his perjury indictment dismissed was denied by a Loudon County judge Thursday.
Byard’s felony perjury indictment springs from a special grand jury investigation into the school district’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student at two different high schools. Byard told the grand jury he only became aware of the sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School “months” later after the second assault happened at Broad Run High School. Emails unearthed in the special grand jury investigation show he was fielding emailed questions about the repeated sexual assaults within days of the second one. And the high-profile arrest at a School Board meeting of Scott Smith, the father of the first victim, occurred between the two assaults, and the next month Byard met Smith’s wife in the lobby of the school administration building when she was asking about how to obtain an incident report about an assault that happened at school. Byard told her to file it with the Sheriff’s office.
Byard’s attorney, Jennifer Leffler of LefflerPhillips argued Former Assistant Attorney General Carlton J. Davis, who was appointed to serve as special counsel to the special grand jury, routinely gave personal opinions and commentary that was designed to influence the special grand jury and therefore violated Virginia code. She listed six times she claimed he did this and alleged his opinions are “clearly parroted in the SGJ report.”
Special prosecutor Theo Stamos in her opposition to Byard’s motion to dismiss said it was “another meritless allegation of prosecutorial misconduct.” She said Leffler’s motion deliberately misrepresents the exchanges between Davis and witnesses as being between Davis and the special grand jury.
Stamos said Davis wasn’t in court when Byard testified and stated that the special grand jury didn’t need to be influenced, because the crime of perjury was committed in front of them. She also said half the quotes Leffler claims are objectionable happened after Byard was indicted. She argued Davis’s comments have nothing to do with Byard’s indictment.
Judge James P. Fisher agreed and said although Leffler’s argument was interesting he found no connection between Davis’ commentary and Byard’s perjury indictment, and denied the motion to dismiss.
Prosecutors also sought to have school division Director of Communication and Community Engagement Joan Sahlgren declared an adverse witness. Special Assistant to the Attorney General Jason Faw said the intent was not to imply she would be untruthful in an effort to help Byard.
Faw called Sahlgren to testify Thursday in which she answered questions establishing how long she’s been with the division, what the chain of command is in the office, where her office is in relation to Byard’s and her relationship with him.
Leffler argued Sahlgren answered the questions well and proved she has no personal interest in the outcome of Byard’s trial, to which Faw agreed and said she answered them because they were leading questions and that Leffler made his point for him.
Fisher decided to let the trial judge decide whether to declare her an adverse witness. He said he wasn’t sure who will be the trial judge.
Byard has been on unpaid leave since the perjury charge was filed last year. A two day perjury is scheduled for June 20.
