Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard’s motion to change venue for his felony perjury trial was denied Thursday.
Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman denied the motion without prejudice, ruling attorney Jennifer Leffler of LefflerPhillips’s argument for per se disqualification was not appropriate in the case.
“Per se disqualification means the prospective juror’s status alone renders that juror incapable of being fair and impartial,” according to the motion for a change in venue.
Leffler had argued that the entire jury pool of Loudoun County are interested parties in the case because Attorney General Jason Miyares and Governor Glenn Youngkin had repeatedly called residents “victims of the alleged cover up by LCPS and the Defendant as spokesperson for the County.”
“In characterizing the citizens of Loudoun County as victims of the alleged cover-up by LCPS officials, and by indicting the Defendant for allegedly furthering that cover-up through his testimony before the special grand jury, the Governor and Attorney General have adopted and systematically publicly disseminated the theory that Loudoun County residents, as stakeholders, are interested parties to this case,” Leffler argued in the motion.
The motion contained 18 pages of evidence that included tweets from both the governor and the attorney general as well as news stories. Leffler argued in a pre-trial hearing Thursday that the Attorney General, the one prosecuting the case, set it up to not be a fair trial by constantly talking about what the school division had done and calling Loudoun County residents “victims” since May 2022.
Plowman asked how their statements and their labeling of county residents as victims carried any legal authority and noted the tweets were public and available to everyone, not specifically to Loudoun residents.
Leffler argued she believed Loudoun residents would be more focused on what was being said about their county while residents of other counties wouldn’t be as focused. She had suggested the change to Fairfax but said she would be fine with any county.
The prosecutor from the Attorney General’s office argued the trial should be held in Loudoun and in Loudoun’s courthouse because it was a crime committed against Loudoun. He said the burden to prove the defendant couldn’t get a fair trial was on the defense, and said there wasn’t a single case brought up in the defense’s motion that could validate their claims because per se disqualification happens in very few instances. He argued it’s okay for potential jurors to have heard about the case—they just can’t form an opinion if they are going to be a juror.
Plowman agreed.
“It is astonishing to imagine that we can’t find an impartial jury in a community of this size,” Plowman said.
He said if lawyers find they can’t seat a jury when the time comes because potential jurors aren’t impartial, then Leffler could file another motion to change venue.
Byard has been the school division’s public information office since 2000. On Dec. 12 indictments against Byard and former superintendent Scott Ziegler were unsealed. The special grand jury empaneled to investigate how the school division handled two on-campus sexual assaults committed by the same student issued a felony perjury indictment against Byard.
The special grand jury accused Byard of lying under oath during testimony Aug. 2, 2022. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Byard has been on unpaid leave since Dec. 12. His perjury trial is set for June 20.
