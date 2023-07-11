Wayde Byard 062223

Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Office Wayde Byard speaks outside the Loudoun courthouse after a jury found him not guilty of perjury for his statements to a special grand jury.

 Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now

Longtime school Public Information Officer Wayde Byard is back at work at the school division as of July 6, after a Loudoun Circuit Court jury on June 22 found him not guilty of committing felony perjury while testifying before a special grand jury last year.

Byard had been on unpaid leave since the charge was filed by a special prosecutor in December. 

He now serves as communications supervisor of special projects, according to division spokesperson Dan Adams.

Adams, who took over as division spokesperson in December, said he will stay in the role.

Asked if Byard was given backpay following his reinstatement, Adams pointed to Virginia law that outlines grounds for suspension for a public school employee. The code states that, once reinstated, the employee shall receive all unpaid salary with interest.

Tags

(1) comment

Tadpole
Tadpole

He had his day in court and was found not guilty so he deserves his job back. However I still believe it was the wrong decision but I didn’t sit through the trial.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.