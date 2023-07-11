Longtime school Public Information Officer Wayde Byard is back at work at the school division as of July 6, after a Loudoun Circuit Court jury on June 22 found him not guilty of committing felony perjury while testifying before a special grand jury last year.
Byard had been on unpaid leave since the charge was filed by a special prosecutor in December.
He now serves as communications supervisor of special projects, according to division spokesperson Dan Adams.
Adams, who took over as division spokesperson in December, said he will stay in the role.
Asked if Byard was given backpay following his reinstatement, Adams pointed to Virginia law that outlines grounds for suspension for a public school employee. The code states that, once reinstated, the employee shall receive all unpaid salary with interest.
He had his day in court and was found not guilty so he deserves his job back. However I still believe it was the wrong decision but I didn’t sit through the trial.
