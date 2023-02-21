Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard has asked for a change of venue for his upcoming perjury trial set for June 20.
Byard’s attorney argued because Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares called citizens of Loudoun County “victims of the alleged cover up by LCPS officials,” and Byard was indicted for allegedly furthering the coverup through his testimony before the special grand jury, that residents of Loudoun County are interested parties in the case, which disqualifies county residents from serving as jurors in his trial.
“Both the Governor and the Attorney General have routinely referred to the entire jury pool in Loudoun County as victims of the alleged cover-up by LCPS, and the defendant,” according to the filing.
The motion cited multiple statements made by Youngkin and Miyares and included 18 pages of evidence of statements from news stories and tweets by both the governor and attorney general.
A hearing on pretrial motions is scheduled for Feb. 23.
