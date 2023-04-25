The Loudoun School-Business Partnership Executive Council hosted its 23rd annual awards program Monday night at the National Conference Center.
Awards went to several school-business partnerships as well as students and community members including retired Leesburg Police Chief Gregory C. Brown.
The mission of the council is to promote successful development of partnerships between the school division and local businesses and to make sure students get real world experience.
School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said Loudoun offers the resources that allows the division to “achieve just about anything we set our minds to as long as we choose to use those resources toward the education of our children.”.
“But we can’t do it alone, that is why our partnerships between our schools and the many, many businesses in Loudoun County is so vital that we wrote it into our strategic plan to expand, recognize and promote businesses and community partners and recruit new business partners to provide real world experiences to our students.”
The awards are given every spring as a way to recognize the success of some of the programs and highlight those partnerships that align with the divisions strategic plan.
This year’s theme focused on community partnerships that empower, enrich and engage students.
Asha-Jyothi in partnership with Waxpool Elementary School was given the Bringing Community Together Award. That highlights how a community can be strengthened by coming together in a time of need and show how the partnership embraced the connection and integration between schools and community.
Asha-Jyothi began working in individual schools in 2018 with a goal of helping the underprivileged in education and healthcare. The partnership led to the creation of a sensory room at the school to help students get extra energy out before going to class.
Riverside Presbyterian Church in partnership with Sugarland Elementary School was given the Make a Difference Award for its various programs, including Feed a Student, Adopt a Family and Sunrise Summer Camp. The school and church have had a strong relationship for 16 years. The award is given to partnerships that address a specific need, provide resources for a needed population within a school and contribute positively to the lives of students.
The Partners for Progress Award was given to PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs in partnership with Dominion High School and Loudoun Valley High School for its student journalism program. The award is given to partnerships that support authentic learning opportunities and experiences for the students.
The Student Innovator Award, sponsored by Inova Loudoun Hospital and the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, was given to Minvest Finance, a group of four Academies of Loudoun Students—Arjun Setty, Raaga Kodali, Alex Rios and Bi Nguyen— who designed a financial app geared to Gen Z students. Setty said it was born from a conversation the group had about the lack of financial education for that generation.
And Gustavo Torres, a senior at the North Star School and president of the Dominion Chapter of Prevention Alliance of Loudoun, was presented with the Student Innovator Award. Torres has been a leader in helping other students better themselves, is a student School Board representative and an Equity Ambassador in the division. The award is given to students who have started a business, nonprofit or foundation that impacts other students.
Other awards were given to community leaders including the Legacy Award given to retired Leesburg Chief Gregory Brown and the Leesburg Police Department School Resource Officer Unit.
The final award of the night, the J. Hamilton Lambert Exemplary Leadership in Education and Community Service Award, was given to retired administrator James “Jim” Person for the years of service he gave to the division as an administrator and the years he continues to give as a substitute teacher.
Another highlight of the evening was the council and LCPS Partner’s 2022 Job for a Day shadowing program that took place in November. Last year’s program had the highest student population participating since 2017, with 362 high school juniors and seniors getting real-world, hands-on experience in a career setting from 46 community career hosts.
Attendees included County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At large), Supervisors Kristen Umstattd (D-Leesburg) and Sylvia Glass (D-Broad Run); School Board members Serotkin, Jeff Morse (Dulles), John Beatty (Catoctin), members of the Leesburg Police Department, students and their families, as well as representatives from several sponsors including Data Center Coalition, The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, the Claude Moore Foundation among others.
(1) comment
Here is a simple fact and a simple question: If the limited group of local companies are both great and eager to help our children then why doesn't LCPS allow them to advertise on the LCPS home page for a reasonable monthly fee which would lower citizen tax burden and provide more funding for school programs?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.