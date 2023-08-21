Briar Woods High School and Tuscarora High School were chosen to be host schools for the new Health and Medical Sciences Academy slated to begin next school year.
The announcement was made by Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Neil Slevin during the Aug. 14 meeting of the School Board’s Specialized Program and Centers Committee.
Slevin said five schools showed interest in hosting the program.
He outlined the process for how the two schools were selected, which included a survey sent to families in February 2021 to gauge interest in the program, followed by a principal information session, a school interest form that allowed principals to express interest in hosting, and finally a committee met to review the data.
According to the data, 44% of respondents expressed interest.
Each school under consideration had to meet four criteria: principal interest in hosting the program, capacity within the school to house more students, transportation, and demonstrated community interest from the survey.
Renee Dawson, the director Community Connections and Programs in the Division of Teaching and Learning, introduced the newly hired HAMSci resource teacher Dr. Jane O’Connor.
O’ Connor completed her undergraduate degree at Johns Hopkins University, her post graduate degree at Rowan University, and her medical school education from the American International Medical University. After med school, she was a plastic and reconstruction surgeon at Providence Hospital, then an orthopedic surgeon at Howard University Hospital. She developed several formal research fellowships at different hospitals and served as the academic research coordinator for the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Howard University College of Medicine.
The School Board voted June 13 to implement the program but at the time a lot of details including which two schools would host it were unknown.
The HAMSci Academy’s goal is to expand learning opportunities for students in health science literacy through a curriculum that develops critical thinking skills, Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis told the School Board at the June meeting. Ellis said the program, combined with industry credentials, is geared to prepare students for healthcare workforce careers.
The program was created after research showed shortages in the medical field and the division’s health science pathway at the Academies of Loudoun is at capacity. Students will be accepted into the program based on a lottery system expected to open this fall. The curriculum will be the same at both schools.
Dawson is slated to supervise the program.
(3) comments
Good to see LCPS is starting to recognize the need for more vocational instruction.
Typically these programs are comprised of a two year accelerated science and math program followed by two years of project focused activity to build expertise. My question which applies to this program and the AOS program is why the H--- aren't ALL the high schools able too at least offer the first two years of these program which in the case of AOS is actually transcript numbered already.
This is wonderful (sincerely) but shouldn't we make sure all students are proficient in reading and writing first. Many are not. We need to get them tutors if possible. How much money will this cost?
