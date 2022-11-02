Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise.
The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study of aircraft noise around the airport, both now and in the future with plans for more air traffic and a fifth, east-west runway on the southern end of airport property. The overlay doesn’t control air traffic—an authority reserved for the federal government—but does have an impact on county zoning and development.
The county’s airport impact district has three tiers based on the average level of jet noise, and in the highest-noise areas, county policy forbids residential development. In the middle tier, prospective homebuyers must be notified of the airport noise and homes must be built with acoustic treatments to lessen the noise inside. In the lowest tier, a one-mile buffer around the other two, only the notification to homebuyers is required.
The revisions are meant to update projections made almost 30 years ago in 1993. And since the current noise map was made, some things have changed—such as Dulles Airport building a new runway further west than planned in that map. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is transitioning toward a new, more sophisticated air traffic control system, the Next Generation Air Transportation System, or NextGen, that is leading to new flight patterns across the country.
But while the proposed new district brings those noise contours closer to the airport in many areas, residents of Birchwood at Brambleton have seen their neighborhood moved from the lowest-tier one-mile buffer into the higher tiers. Residents of the development, which is already approved but still under construction, are worried about the noise, new jet routes, and their property values. They have organized into the Loudoun Aircraft Noise Mitigation Committee, pushing the county to work with them before signing off on the new map.
“I’ve lived in the DMV my entire life, I’ve dealt with flights, but I’ve never had flights go right over my head like this,” Carolyn McCulley, one of the committee’s organizers, said. “When you have that Emirates jet going over your head, you’re like, ‘I’m not sure it’s going to make it.’”
The county government reports the proposed changes to the Airport Impact Overlay District are expected to impact around 47,000 property owners. McCulley is among the people most affected by the changes. As a podcast and film producer, excessive noise can be a real problem for her home office. She bought her home in early 2020, when air traffic was at a historic low, and so didn’t hear the jet noise problem despite repeated visits to the site while it was under construction. Under the airport noise district still in effect, her home is in that one-mile buffer, the lowest tier of the noise map, where homes are built without the additional sound insulation. But the new district moves her right into the middle tier of airport noise.
She said more recently that’s been reflected in the planes flying low over her home.
Much of the change to the noise map is attributable to planes flying along routes they hadn’t before. Where previously planes taking off and landing to the west of Dulles followed a fairly straight path up to a safe altitude, they are now turning sooner and flying low over homes that aren’t used to seeing jets directly overhead.
“The updated Airport Impact Overlay District just recognizes the splay. What it doesn’t do is recognize the land use decision that have already been made off the 1993 decisions,” McCulley said.
She and her fellow committee members have been trying to get government officials and their neighbors to hear their concerns, writing to the FAA and the county Planning Commission, producing new maps depicting changing noise maps and flight tracks around the airports.
They also launched an online petition, gathering 1,178 signatures as of Wednesday. In that petition, they acknowledge that the county government has no control over where airplanes fly—but said the revisions to the Airport Impact Overlay district prompted them to take action as Dulles Airport plans for a new runway and increased numbers of flights.
“[W]e feel that Loudoun County residents must register their objections now to excessive airplane noise,” they wrote. “The AIOD’s creation instigated our effort to protest both the low-flying aircraft from Dulles Airport and the county’s zoning change that indicates this is somehow acceptable noise for specific Loudoun County residents.”
They wrote they want to work with the FAA, the airports authority, and local and state government to change the airport’s flight patterns and limit the noise over homes.
“All of these concepts, the entire county master plan, all of the planning that was done, was done around the idea that the aircraft would fly a straight-line trajectory,” Brian Beha, another committee member who has used his GIS skills to create those new illustrations, said. “…A while ago, 2017-ish, MWAA implemented GPS tracking for all departures and arrivals. So that turned this straight line trajectory into something much different, and that’s really what we’re wrestling with today.”
Airports authority reports show a spike in noise complaints about Dulles Airport air traffic around that time, from 93 people making complaints in 2016 to more than twice that, 209 people, in 2017. Those complaints started to trail off before the pandemic, with 163 people complaining in 2018 and 146 in 2019. Those figures dropped off dramatically again, along with air traffic, in 2020.
The noise complaints around NextGen at Dulles mirror those across the country where it has been implemented, including at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s other airport, Reagan National. There, new flight paths under the new air traffic control technology generated outcry in previously quiet communities, which began seeing concentrated air traffic corridors overhead. MWAA reports from the time the new routes were implemented around Reagan National in 2015 showed the number of individuals logging complaints about noise from the airport jumped from 149 people in 2014, through 330 people in 2015, to 836 people in 2016.
Airports Authority officials at the time conceded the rise in complaints was partly caused by new traffic patterns, but also said media coverage and more early-morning and late-night flights also contributed.
Some people are particularly avid complainers; more than half of Reagan National’s 36,653 complaints in 2016 came from a single household, where one person logged 17,273 complaints and another person 1,873.
Similar battles have been reported in Phoenix, San Diego, New York and Charlotte, NC.
Here, airports authority representatives have long warned that permitting homes in high-noise zones around the airport could lead to complaints to the FAA, which could lead to restrictions on flight paths and hours, limiting the airport’s business. That has already happened at Reagan. Historically the Loudoun County board has been protective of the airport.
“We’ve heard it over and over again, Dulles Airport is our greatest priority, but the people who pay your taxes and vote for you should be a factor I your decisions, and you should be willing to listen to us,” McCulley said.
“If we could wave our magic wand and be kings for a day, we would say ‘aircraft, fly a straight line.’ An unbelievable number of downstream problems go away, and to the best of our knowledge it doesn’t hurt anything,” Beha said.
And they said working with the airport’s neighbors now could avoid those flight restrictions further down the line. They have asked the county to consider a number of options, such as at least a 50% reduction in their property tax assessments if they are moved into the noise zone. And they point out that because the airports authority did not use the FAA’s standard, nearer-term method for calculating noise impacts, they cannot get federal funding for noise insulation in their homes, as they would be able to do at other airports.
The Planning Commission recommended the Board of Supervisors approve the proposed new overlay district over the objections of people at the public hearing. The Board of Supervisors will hold its own public hearing on Nov. 9, beginning at 6 p.m., in the County Government Center at 1 Harrison St. SE in Leesburg. The meeting can also be seen on Comcast Government Channel 23, Verizon FiOS Channel 40 and online at loudoun.gov/meetings.
A press release from the county Monday advised the county has mailed letters and informational flyers to affected property owners, and that residents living near the airport can expect get those notices in the mail soon.
The county has also set up a page on its website about the overlay district changes, at loudoun.gov/airportdistrict.
This article was updated Nov. 2 at 3:16 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.