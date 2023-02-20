The School Board voted unanimously on Feb. 14 to approve elementary school attendance zone changes for the Kincora and Kincora Village community, a small attendance zone in Leesburg and Cattail run, a new development.
The approved changes place students who live in Kincora and Kincora Village at Steuart Weller Elementary School and allows all students in these two zones to matriculate to Belmont Ridge Middle School and Riverside High School. Secondary school boundary changes were made to those zones in December.
Those changes also place elementary students who live in zone CL24, in Leesburg between King Street and Market Street, at Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School. This change will allow a majority of elementary students in this zone to matriculate to Smart’s Mill Middle School and Tuscarora High School. Elementary students living in this attendance zone had been attending Catoctin Elementary School. This zone also had secondary changes made by the School Board in December.
The third change affects no current students and involves the Cattail Run subdivision, which is still being developed. The adopted change places future students at Ball’s Bluff Elementary School, Smart’s Mill Middle School and Tuscarora High School.
The Board also voted to allow students who will be entering fifth grade when school starts in the fall to stay at their current school if they chose to. No buses will be provided for students who choose this option.
The changes go into effect fall 2023.
