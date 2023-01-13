Loudoun’s law enforcement officers will be taking on a greater role in court after Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj announced in a Dec. 30 memo to the District Court judges that her office will not participate in the prosecution of many misdemeanor cases.
She stated that because of the high case load her staff would focus its time on violent crimes and felonies.
“As you may know, with the increase in the trials in Circuit Court and the introduction of body worn camera and related recordings in each case, the OCA is inundated and left with insufficient time to prosecute every infraction and low-level offense that is charged,” she wrote. “To better serve our community and to ensure that we are providing safety and justice, we need to reallocate our resources towards the more egregious cases that are being charged by law enforcement and threaten the safety of our community. The most appropriate way for us to do so is to redirect our resources towards the crimes of violence and felonious criminal acts.”
According to the notice, prosecutors will not participate in traffic cases involving traffic infractions punishable by fines, reckless driving cases below 90 miles an hour, first-offense driver’s license violations, property damage hit-and-runs, eluding, and registration and titling violations. Additionally they will not participate in criminal offenses that are statutorily eligible for deferred findings, including trespassing, petty larceny, possession of Schedule III or IV drugs, drunk in public, underage possession of alcohol, noise complaints, violations of ordinances, failure to appear, and trials in absence not involving jail time.
Without prosecutors on the cases, the arresting officer will be expected to provide the evidence during court hearings and trials. The new policy is slated to take effect with violations committed after Jan. 16.
The policy is similar to one adopted by some other prosecutors, including Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano who announced in 2021 that his office also would not prosecute some kinds of misdemeanor cases.
Loudoun Now has contacted Biberaj with a request for comment.
