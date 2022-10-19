Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj at a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 19 said she invites Sheriff Mike Chapman to sit down and discuss what went wrong and what can be improved after a murder suspect with pending charges was released from the Loudoun County jail.
On Oct. 6, Stone Lee Colburn, who is accused of fatally stabbing Natalie Crow at a home near Round Hill, was released from the county Adult Detention Center despite pending charges in the Circuit Court after prosecutors, in a procedural maneuver, dropped murder charges in the District Court. The jail is under the sheriff’s oversight.
Prosecutors the next morning sought a warrant for his arrest, and he was recaptured that night in Georgia, but the incident led to a flurry of finger pointing over who was to blame for his release after a Sheriff’s Office press release sought public help to find Colburn “after his original charges for murder were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney,” and incorrectly stated the new charges had been filed the morning after the District Court charges were dismissed.
After county Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) reignited the issue with comments pinning the blame on Biberaj during a board meeting Tuesday night, on Wednesday afternoon Biberaj again recounted the events of Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 and distributed court documents related to the case, including a judge’s order to the Sheriff’s Office to transport Colburn from Central State Hospital in Petersburg to Loudoun to answer a new charge. Prosecutors had obtained a felony charge of concealment of a dead body the morning of Oct. 6 in Circuit Court, in order to avoid a gap in custody while they dropped murder charges in District Court with the intent to refile them. That was done in conversation with both the lead detective in the case and jail staff beginning the day before, she said, and the judge’s order was delivered that morning to both the jail and lead detective.
Prosecutors sought to avoid seeing the murder charge thrown out after a psychiatric evaluation found him not competent to stand trial, and while they sought a second opinion. They have since filed the murder charges again, with a grand jury indicting Colburn on all charges Monday, Oct. 17.
But she also offered a conciliatory tone and a public offer to meet with the sheriff.
“I know this should become point of contention, and people are really making it a situation between the Sheriff's Office and our office. I'll say this to you: I and my team are very privileged to work with our Sheriff's Office every day, and our job as a team is to provide our community with safety and justice,” she said. “The members of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office are tireless public servants. They’re servants that protect our community and we all sleep better at night because they are protecting us. Once the error is discovered, the Sheriff's Office was immediately responsive and diligent towards rearrested Colburn.”
She said she invites Chapman to meet.
“I don’t know what their internal processes are, which is why I invite the sheriff, let’s sit down and have a conversation. Because also let me make this very clear: I do not think at any level that this was an intentional release of Colburn,” she said. “So yes, I believe it was inadvertent, but what it does is expose that there are some processes we need to revisit. And the best way to do that is, we revisit them together.”
And she said her biggest was concern is that the event could damage public trust in Loudoun’s judicial system.
Biberaj also responded briefly to Umstattd’s comments Tuesday night, when the Leesburg District supervisor and attorney said Biberaj’s recounting “appears to be incomplete, misleading or false.”
“At first, I was shocked by it, because I did not have an opportunity to speak to her in advance,” she said. “And I’ve been doing this kind of work for 30 years, the criminal just system can be complex system, and I believe that the comments were made based on a lack of understanding as to what occurred.”
Six days after Colburn’s release, the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to conduct an internal review of the actions and timeline concerning the incident, agency spokesperson Michele Bowman said Wednesday. That information has not been released to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.