Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj formally launched her reelection campaign Monday afternoon against a backdrop of both supporters and protesters.
“I ran on the values of justice, equality, transparency, and integrity to build a justice system that is fairer and more responsive to the needs of our community,” Biberaj said. “I ran to deliver the change that Loudoun County residents sought: a Loudoun County that is safer smarter, and fairer on crime. We have delivered real change.”
Biberaj said her term has made the county safer than before, pointing to falling violent crime rates reported by the Sheriff’s Ooffice since 2019. And she said her office’s policies geared toward keeping fewer people in jail pre-trial has saved the county tens of thousands of dollars a day.
She pointed out her election marked many firsts—such as being the first woman elected to Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney, and one of the first Muslim elected officials in Virginia. And she said she has focused her office’s resources on prosecuting violent crime and protecting victims.
She said she is “battle-tested and Loudoun strong.”
“I promised to bring change and I am delivering change, but we know that there are members of the old guard who don't like change,” Biberaj said. “We have national operatives and Fox News [who] have attempted to make Loudoun County into a political football, and try to pit us against one another. And it is clear that the governor and the attorney general want to tell Loudoun what to do. They did not win here, and they will not dictate to us.”
She debuted her campaign with support from former Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, who served under Gov. Ralph Northam and was in attendance, and endorsements from Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas, Arlington U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA-8), a number of current and former General Assembly members.
And in addition to the small crowd of people holding campaign signs supporting Biberaj was another small crowd holding signs that read “Boot Buta,” chanting and heckling during the announcement.
Although Biberaj’s campaign launch came with endorsements from Loudoun state lawmakers including Sens. John J. Bell (D-13), Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33) and Barbara A. Favola (D-31) and Del. David Reid (D-32), county-level elected Democrats so far have not supported Biberaj’s reelection. Two local elected representatives, Loudoun Supervisors Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) and Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), are backing the primary challenge by attorney Elizabeth Lancaster.
Biberaj defended questions about high turnover and vacant positions in her office.
“Turnover is amazing. You know why? Because it's a new administration. It's exciting. Nobody hired me to do the same old job,” she said. “I didn't take a job to do the same old job. I took the job to make transformative change, and to make transformative change, you have to change the culture. [To] change the culture, you have to change the people.”
Biberaj’s campaign announcement came on the heels of news that she filed Freedom of Information Act requests for documents and communications about herself and her office from county government officials, also particularly seeking communications with political opponents, former prosecutors and reporters. In particular, she sought communications from Lancaster; former Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Sean Morgan, who is campaigning in support of Lancaster; and two former prosecutors under the previous commonwealth’s attorney, Jason Faw and Alex Rueda. She also sought communications with WJLA ABC7 reporter Nick Minock, FOX 5 DC reporter Lindsay Watts, Loudoun Times-Mirror reporter Evan Goodenow, and Loudoun Now Deputy Editor Renss Greene.
In an interview after the announcement, Biberaj said that request was not aimed at possible retaliation, but getting full information from members of the Board of Supervisors, who she said have sought to undermine her with selective releases of information. In particular, she said she sought information about a survey of turnover and working conditions in her office.
“When we're asking for those conversations, it really is trying to figure out, what is the information that is not being shared by these county officials that the community should know about? Why, for three years, has it been a point for them to undermine the great work we've done in this office? Safety is up and crime is down. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re looking for in the prosecutor’s office,” she said.
Loudoun Now Deputy Editor Renss Greene, who is named in this article, is the author of this article. An interview with Biberaj about her FOIA requests was conducted in concert with Editor-in-Chief Norman K. Styer.
(2) comments
So Buta is claiming that crime is down.
Does that feel like the truth... what do the statistics say?
How about we look at the Sheriff's report that was presented to the BoS last week.
For violent crimes, such as Rape, Assault, Murder and Robbery, the numbers are bad. Every category is UP since 2020, when Buta took office. That's right... more Loudouners are falling victim to violent crime.
Well, what about Property Crime?
OK, Burglary stats are down. But Larceny and Auto Theft are UP. And they occur much more frequently than burglary.
So let's summarize her tenure:
Crime's UP.
Her office continues to be in disarray. (Since when is staff exodus and massive turnover a good thing?)
Loudoun (D)s have accused her of lying. They've accused her of misusing county property.
Her office has been removed from prosecutions.
Time and time again, her and her staff's errors lead to failed prosecutions.
She's aggressively prosecuted several misdemeanors, but only when the accused doesn't align with her politics.
Yet two NFL players facing serious charges were given soft plea deals.
She failed to protect a DV victim from her abuser, which lead to a tragic murder.
Buta hired a convicted sex offender into her office and granted them full access to victim records.
Violent crimes involving firearms never earn a conviction on those charges.
She's walked away from prosecuting most misdemeanors.
So what are her achievements? I honestly don't know. Nothing, not one thing, comes to mind.
Ah yes. Politicians attacking the press again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.