Beyond Thank You: Loudoun Program Reflects on the Service of Veterans

The George C. Marshall International Center hosted its 18th annual Veterans Day Commemoration ceremony today, featuring remarks by Vice Admiral Joseph D. Kernan and a pledge from the county Board of Supervisors to do more to support Gold Star families.
Kernan served for 36 years, a career that included roles as the commanding officer of SEAL Team Two, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, deputy commander of the U.S. Southern Command, and as under secretary of Defense, Intelligence and Security.
“It is particularly fitting to celebrate this day at the home of one of greatest veteran leaders and public servants who selflessly and so effectively served this country and, candidly, the world through several military conflicts, through post-conflict recoveries, through depression, and through a whole multitude of other human misfortunes,” Kernan said. “As a general, a cabinet secretary, and Red Cross president, Marshall’s life’s work and example certainly transcends many generations of veterans, but as well those who strive for peace and freedom.”
“Marshall’s character certainly was forged in uniform and his example remains a standard that virtually every veteran should strive to emulate. I would say citizens, leaders and diplomats should strive for that as well,” he said.
Kernan highlighted concerns over the nation’s eroding leadership on the global stage and challenges facing today’s military, especially in recruitment.
“I’ll contend that our national security is uniquely threatened today and our republic could, if we are complacent, lose our position as a global, preeminent democracy without a shot ever being fired,” he said. “Sadly, that is enabled by some internal discord, and arguably as well some lackluster responses to actions of great power competitors, despots, and criminals. As [Marshall] once said, the patient is sinking while the doctors deliberate. He also said that if man does find a solution for world peace, it will be the most revolutionary reversal of his record we have ever known.”
“Our adversaries care little of our past events or our values, just about current and future opportunities to undermine freedom and reward themselves. They operate lawlessly and elusively in expansive physical and virtual domains. The likes of Putin, Assad, Rossi, Kim Jong Un, Bin Ladin, drug cartels—they will come and they will go and they will keep universal peace waiting forever. There lies the mandate for a strong military manned by courageous and honorable individuals who stand ready to serve and ready to be well-lead. Veterans have been and hopefully will always remain lights of hope, striving for peace and freedom, resolutely facing our adversaries. They do comprehend Marshall’s contention that the price of peace is eternal vigilance and that the only way human beings can win a war is to prevent it.”
Kernan said building the next generation of military leaders remains a challenge.
“We are not doing so well as of late,” he said. “For whatever reason you might opine, one glaring issue remains recruiting. It is not going well across all the services. Aside from a simple desire to serve, one aggravating statistic is that 70% of those eligible to serve in the armed forces do not meet the physical standards to do so. Whatever the other factors, I hope it does not take another catastrophic event the likes of Pearl Harbor or 9/11 to resolve the issue.”
Kernan and county leaders are looking to push beyond simple “thank yous” to repay the service of veterans and their families.
“Veterans just consistently display honor, courage, commitment and loyalty, the magnitude of the sacrifices and hardships experienced by them and their families, the challenges of dealing with physical and mental disabilities brought on by their service, of late traumatic brain injury, PTSD, which far too often these days results in suicide. The appreciation they deserve from the general populace, thank you’s are very much appreciated, but supporting one of the many nonprofits fighting to serve veteran needs is probably a better why say it. Thank you to those who are working for veterans," he said.
County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) gathered on stage with other supervisors attending the program to announce the board’s plans next month to expand support for families of service men and women who die in the line of duty.
She said the board was surprised to learn last year that the families of military personnel killed in the line of duty do not receive the tax breaks and benefits afforded to those killed in action.
“We were pretty surprised by that and thought that was a problem,” Randall said.
The county sought state legislation during the General Assembly session to expand the benefits statewide, but the issue was left of each county to decide. Randall said that on Dec. 6, the Loudoun board plans to become the first government to extend those benefits.
“We made the decision that we were going to be first, because if you know me Fairfax is not going to beat us, ever,” Randall said.
She gave examples of line-of-duty deaths as those killed by friendly fire, who die of cancer traceable to burn pits, or who die by suicide because of their combat trauma.
“On Dec. 6, Loudoun County will be the first county in Virginia that ensures that every Gold Star family who lost somebody in the line of duty will have the exact same benefits as those who were killed in action,” Randall said. “We cannot say that we care about veterans if we do not take care of the veterans’ families.”
