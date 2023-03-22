Vandalism at the Belmont Cemetery for the Enslaved and the memorial for the late Fitz Thomas was met Wednesday with prayer vigil, and pledges for action on hate crime.
The wooded cemetery is the final resting place for both dozens of enslaved people and for Fitz Thomas, who drowned at 16 years old while swimming with friends at Confluence Park in 2020.
Fitz’s mother, Loudoun Freedom Center founder and president Pastor Michelle Thomas, said she first noticed damage at the memorial last Monday, with the rocks knocked down from the cairn at his gravesite. Her husband, Delroy, said at the time it could have been caused by an animal.
“I just couldn’t sleep. I didn’t have peace with it. I knew something was wrong, and I knew that this was not the work of an animal—a human animal, maybe,” she said.
Returning to the site, she found not only had the rocks been knocked down, something weather and animals have done before, but that some rocks had been crushed. Elsewhere around the burial grounds, which see regular visitors and school field trips, a vase next to a schoolhouse building had been broken and thrown into the woods, a basket with flowers and a bottle of wine had been thrown into a dry pond, small flags and painted canvases were destroyed, and coins left under a stone as a part of some burial traditions was gone.
On Wednesday morning, the Thomases were joined by friends, fellow organizers and faith leaders, local and state elected officials and sheriff’s deputies in a vigil by Fitz’s memorial. After leaders from several faiths offered prayers, the Thomases and their supporters joined to stack the tumbled rocks back onto the cairn.
And while state legislators offered condolences, Thomas pushed them for concrete action.
“We can work together to bring an end to hate not only in Loudoun County, but across the commonwealth and across the nation as a whole, so I will make that commitment to you,” Del. David A. Reid (D-32) said.
“We make that commitment in the form of bills,” said Thomas, who is a candidate in the 29th House District.
Both Fitz Thomas and the Belmont cemetery have already made headlines with tragic history turned into action.
Fitz’s death and the confusion and delays among dispatchers answering 911 calls about his drowning spurred marches and calls for the county to “Fitz it.” They also led to changes in Loudoun Fire-Rescue protocols to try to avoid those delayed responses in the future.
The Belmont Cemetery for the Enslaved was preserved as a public space after Thomas and others warned that construction near the intersection of Rt. 7 and Belmont Ridge Road threatened the largest burial ground for the enslaved in Loudoun. That launched an effort to protect and preserve the site, which today includes a walking trail and hosts the Loudoun Freedom Center’s annual wreath laying ceremony honoring Loudoun’s enslaved communities.
That walking trail, benches and other amenities were installed as part of an Eagle Scout project led by Mikaeel Martinez Jaka—a project in which Fitz took part. Thomas said after Fitz’s death, Martinez Jaka sent her the volunteering signup sheets for his project with Fitz’s signature. His grave now is by the walking path, marked by a plaque and a small cairn, surrounded flowers, photos, the name FITZ in wooden letters as tall as a person, and artificial turf decorated with football field yard markings—Fitz played football.
“There's always going to be those unfortunately that try to tear us down and to tear our brothers and sisters down,” Jaka said. “And, unfortunately, that's rooted in the history of our country, and we have to talk about it. And that's what this burial ground is for—for that education and that awareness. We have to protect our common history so that we can live our common humanity today.”
He recalled Fitz’s work helping to build the trail around the burial ground, a project that brought together volunteers and donors from a range of faiths, communities, organizations and businesses. He said that’s the legacy Fitz was working on.
“This attack on the burial ground and on Fitz, it is in line with what our country used to be and where it came, from but is not in line with where we are heading. It is not in line with who we are now, and we cannot let it happen again,” he said.
“As Black people in this country, we have a history of people not recognizing our humanity, and this shows it again,” Loudoun Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) said. “But you know what? We keep coming up. We come up stronger. We stick together. We have to stick together to let folks know that we are here, and we belong here.” And, she wondered: “How can you do this to a mother?”
She said supervisors will do what they can from the dais to stop things like the vandalism at Belmont cemetery. Supervisors Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) and Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said a hate crime ordinance in Loudoun County is now their “number one priority”—but it’s unlikely the county could legally adopt strong new ordinances on bias crimes under current state law. The county government’s authority to pass ordinances is strictly limited, and Virginia law does not allow penalties for violating local ordinances to be stiffer than for Class 1 misdemeanors, which are punishable by a maximum of twelve months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Typically, for legal purposes hate crimes are an additional charge on top of another criminal state or federal charge, if prosecutors can show the illegal action was motivated by bias against a protected class such as race, gender, sexual orientation, disability or national origin. State and federal law also offer protections against discrimination for a variety of purposes, such as employment or housing.
But supervisors are already exploring their options. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said in an interview Wednesday that she is exploring what the county board might be able to do.
“These things keep happening, and we keep considering them a one-off, or people will say it’s a hoax or it’s just kids or things like that, and so we tend to dismiss every individual incident,” she said. “Well, at some point individual incidents become a pattern, and I don’t believe we can continue to dismiss them.”
She said she would consult with the county attorney to figure out what the county can do.
“We can no longer consider these things one-off when they happen every two months,” she said. “And I think this is probably the most egregious thing that has happened.”
Thomas said she’s been seeing an uptick in hate crimes in Loudoun over the past six years.
“Maybe six years ago, the county was in a better place,” she said. “Now we clearly, unavoidably know that we are not in a good place or safe place in the county, that the county has problems that need solutions in the form of hate crime ordinances, that we cannot combat hate crime with vigils and prayer circles, that there must be laws to hold people accountable who are threats to our community and public safety.”
But Thomas also said if she knew who had vandalized the cemetery and memorial, she would want to have educate them about history, understanding sacred spaces, “and also have a talk about humanity, and the way that we protect people, and history, and legacy, and the world.”
The Martinez Jaka family has organized a fundraiser to install security cameras the burial ground at gofundme.com/f/repair-desecration-of-belmont-graves-of-enslaved.
