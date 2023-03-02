Sen. John J. Bell (D-13) will not seek reelection to the state senate, following a cancer diagnosis, he announced Thursday.
“After some recent testing, I have been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Bell wrote in a statement Thursday. “I have a number of excellent treatment options I’m currently considering, and I’m very fortunate to have access to the world-class healthcare that is available in our area. My doctors tell me that they are confident I will be able to be successfully treated and even cured. I’m thankful that my cancer has been caught so early, and I’m incredibly blessed to have a great team behind me. The prognosis for me is very positive, and I know how lucky I am to be in this position when there are so many other cancer patients who are far less fortunate.”
Bell has served in the General Assembly since 2016, when he was elected to the House of Delegates. In 2019, he flipped the 13th Senate District seat long held by former Sen. Dick Black, defeating Republican Geary Higgins with 54.2% of the vote. He has served in the Senate since 2020.
Absent a primary challenge, the seat was likely his to hold; following redistricting, Bell was the only incumbent in the new eastern Loudoun 32nd Senate District. Virginia Public Access Project analysis puts that district safely in Democratic hands, reliably voting for Democrats by at least 30 points in statewide races.
“It has become clear to me that my cancer treatment will greatly impact my life going forward, and I must consider the challenges of balancing my treatment, my campaign duties, my business obligations, and my family. For this reason, I have made the incredibly difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate of Virginia,” Bell wrote.
He said serving in the General Assembly was “a great honor and a privilege that I will always cherish.” And he indicated although he will not seek reelection, his office remains open for the remainder of his term.
Bell’s announcement drew supportive statements from both parties.
“The Loudoun County Democratic Committee has relied on John as a powerful and steadfast voice in Virginia politics who delivered brilliantly, improving the wellbeing of his constituents, his district, and the Commonwealth,” the Loudoun County Democratic Committee wrote in a statement Thursday. “…Our members offer our love and support to John and his family as he begins his battle with prostate cancer.”
Loudoun County Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) wrote he and his wife “will be keeping John and his family in our prayers as he undergoes his treatment and we are rooting for him to beat it.”
“John and I are from different political parties and at various points we have both agreed and disagreed on some issues. But we have always maintained a strong personal relationship and mutual respect. Senator Bell has been very helpful to Loudoun County in the State Senate, and in particular he and I have worked closely on the Dulles Greenway,” Letourneau wrote.
Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), who followed Bell into his seat in the House of Delegates, announced he will now seek election to Bell’s seat in the state Senate.
“Senator Bell is a friend and a mentor, and you would be hard-pressed to find a more dedicated public servant,” Subramanyam stated Thursday. “I am so grateful for his decades of service in the military and in public office, and we as Virginians have him to thank for so much of the progress we have made since he took office eight years ago.
“I know that I have big shoes to fill, but if elected to the Senate, I will continue the work I started as a Delegate to empower my constituents, put people and families before special interests, and stand up for our core values.”
He will face Republican Greg Moulthrop, who ran against Subramanyam for the House of Delegates seat in 2021.
Though I never supported Mr. Bell in office, I wish him all the best as he seeks treatment. We should all pray for his successful treatment and full recovery.
