After seven months of work and three rounds of presentations to community judges, the winners of Loudoun Youth Inc.’s Step Up Loudoun competition were selected Thursday night at Morven Park.
This year’s top winner, Samarah Jackson, is working to keep batteries out of the landfill by setting up a recycling collection box at her school. With the $1,000 first-place prize, the Freedom High School freshman will be able to expand the program to other schools and community buildings around the county.
Jackson’s project was among the 10 finalists in this year’s competition. Starting last October, middle and high school student teams were invited to submit project that address an issue of concern they’ve identified in their community. This year, 125 teams with more than 300 students entered. The first round involved reviews of video presentations they submitted. Last month, 20 of them were tapped for in-person presentations. The top 10 emerging from that round gathered at Morven Park’s Winmill Carriage Museum for the finals.
Jackson launched her project after learning that only 2-3% of discarded batteries are collected outside the typical trash stream and, of those, less than 5% are recycled. In addition to the wasted materials, she said batteries in landfills pose threats of fires and groundwater pollution. The collection box placed at her school collected more than 500 alkaline and lithium batteries, which she took to a hazardous household waste collection site offered by the county government.
The second-place project, Breaking Vaping, was created by a team of sixth graders worried that students don’t understand the dangers of vaping after two students at their school were sent to the emergency room. They created a short video highlighting side effects as well as a quiz to measure its impact on raising awareness of the harmful impacts. Their $750 prize will be used to expand the reach of their campaign.
Vinay Yallapragaga, an eighth grader at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School, placed third for building a web portal designed to help special needs students and adults more easily find assistive technology devices and software. He discovered the challenges of a decentralized marketplace while looking to use an assistive technology paintbrush. Today, his websitefeatures 60 products that have been vetted by specialists. He said there are only two other similar services in the world, one in New Zealand and the other operated by the U.S. Department of Defense. The $500 prize will support improvements to the portal.
Earning Mind$, a group of sixth graders from J. Michael Lunsford Middle School built an online platform to highlight jobs and volunteer activities for teens in their neighborhood.
Save the Jaywalkers, a pair of eighth graders from Stone Hill Middle School worked to lessen the risks to pedestrians by developing a device that uses machine learning and AI to alert drivers to the presence of humans crossing the road.
Girls in STEM, a team from Lightbridge High School that formed a club to work with elementary school girls to promote interest in science and technology fields where females are underrepresented.
Samarah Jackson presents her top-prize winning battery recycling project to judges in the final round of the 2023 Step Up Loudoun competition.
The display of Samarah Jackson who won the top prize in the 2023 Step Up Loudoun competition.
Samarah Jackson collected more than 500 batteries at Freedom High School using his drop-off box.
Spread C.A., students from Willard Middle School working to combat cultural racism in their diverse school by sponsoring a cultural fair and working to establish a council awareness council.
Breaking Vaping was created by a team of sixth graders worried that students don’t understand the dangers of vaping
Safe Haven, students from J. Michael Lunsford Middle School who are working to create a multi-faith prayer room at their school.
Upwards, a team from Independence High School and the Academies of Loudoun that created a club that works to provide activities for seniors living in retirement homes.
Night N Light, a team of high school students who have assembled sleep aid kits and other resources to help students deal with sleep deprivation and the resulting stress.
Vinay Yallapragaga is presented the third-place prize in the 2023 Step Up Loudoun competition for his project that creates an organized marketplace for assistive technology products.
A team of sixth graders won second place in the 2023 Step Up Loudoun competition for their effort to raise awareness of the dangers of vaping.
Samarah Jackson is presented with the top prize in the 2023 Step Up Loudoun competition for her effort to promote battery recycling.
After helping to budget the final round, School Board member Jeff Morse (Dulles), left, joins parents and other supporters in snapping a photo of the 2023 Step Up Loudoun winners.
The seven other finalists were awarded $100 prizes. The prize money was provided by Sterling-based technology company REI Systems.
They were:
