Community members including County Chair Phyllis J. Randall, Purcellville Town Council members, teachers and children of all ages gathered Friday at Loudoun Valley High School to meet, and get basketballs signed, by Jordan Miller.
Miller, who was recently drafted into the National Basketball Association by the LA Clippers, attended Loudoun Valley High School before graduating in 2018. He then went on to attend George Mason University before transferring to the University of Miami.
Miller, who grew up near Middleburg, said he wanted to be an example to children and help them believe that they could achieve anything they wanted to, even if it wasn’t playing professional basketball.
“The most important thing for me that I realized, was the dedication to whatever it is that you love,” he said. “… I want to be living proof that if you put your heart to it and you dedicate yourself to whatever it is that you want to do, that you guys can do it. I didn’t believe I was gonna be standing here in front of you guys in this very moment. I had faith and I prayed about it, and I’m happy to say that I’m here now. But I want you guys to really, really understand that anything is truly possible.”
Randall (D-At Large) presented Miller with a resolution from the Board of Supervisors.
“The thing that is more impressive about this young man, is not that he had a perfect game, it’s not that he played for Miami … the thing that’s so impressive about him is that he’s kind. He’s a kind nice young man,” she said.
Mayor Stanley J. Milan presented Miller with a resolution from the Town Council.
“The success of Jordan Miller is a prime example to any of the young people here today who dream of becoming whatever they put their minds to with focus, hard work, dedication and perseverance, they can accomplish many great things,” he said. “Even though you may live in a small town, the support you get from your family, friends and neighbors become a part of your character which is a reflection of that community and manifests itself in all that you do.”
Miller stayed to sign basketballs and take photos with children before continuing the celebration at the Purcellville Pub.
The Town Council temporarily renamed the town to “Millerville” in his honor, from July 26 to July 31.
