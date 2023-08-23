More than 83,000 Loudoun students report for classes Thursday to start a school year that features a new superintendent and potentially larger class sizes amid what some have called a teacher shortage.
This year also marks the second year many of the county’s youngest students are starting school at 7:30 a.m.
It’s also the first time since 2006, that the county isn’t opening a new school. That will change next year when two schools—Henrietta Lacks Elementary School and Watson Mountain Middle School open fall 2024.
Since an Aug. 8 report to the School Board meeting when Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith stated there were 212 unfilled licensed teacher positions—128 at the secondary level and 84 at the elementary level—the division has closed the gap on its classroom vacancies.
As of Aug. 16, there were 195 school based licensed vacancies, 175 of which are teachers, according to division spokesperson Dan Adams, who said there were 39 candidates being processed—“meaning they were pending a reference check, job offer or attending a new hire session to be cleared to begin working.”
Adams said, by Aug. 17, the division’s fill rate climbed to over 97% and said, “it compares to or is slightly better than typical fill rates at this time during previous years.”
Adams pointed to continued recruiting efforts, the use of site-assigned substitutes, an increase in the substitute pool and onboarding student teachers concurrently as substitutes as key factors in closing the hiring gap.
One thing that remains the same is the earlier start time for some of Loudoun’s youngest students. For the second year in a row, 29 elementary schools will start at 7:30 a.m. instead of 7:50 a.m. while 30 other elementary schools will start at 8 a.m. The division made the changes in January 2022 to help with bus transportation amid a continuing shortage of drivers.
Many parents and some teachers have complained about the early time, saying it’s not the right group of students to start school before 8 a.m. They cite brain development and the need for sleep, and expressed worries about young kids getting on buses or walking in the dark. Data from the division’s dashboard website in May showed nine of the 10 schools with the highest tardy rates in the division had earlier start times.
Acting Superintendent Danial Smith said during the Aug. 8 meeting that the division was actively looking at what adjustments could be made for coming years.
Elementary schools in both Fairfax and Prince William counties start between 8:30 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.
The division will welcome its new superintendent Aaron Spence, on Sept. 1. Spence was hired in June by the School Board to fill the vacancy left when it fired former superintendent Scott Ziegler in December 2022. Spence will be the division’s 12th superintendent in its over 150-year history.
Spence has served as superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools since 2014, before that he served as superintendent of Moore County Schools in North Carolina for two years. Spence was named the 2018 Virginia Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
“Together, we have an incredible opportunity to shape the lives of our young people, empower our teachers, and create a lasting impact on our community,” he said in an Aug. 8 School Board meeting. “I believe in the power of education to transform lives, and I am committed to ensuring that every child in Loudoun County has access to an exemplary education that prepares them for success in an ever-changing world.”
Joining Spence from Virginia Beach City Public Schools is Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer Natalie Allen, who will be taking over the newly created role of Chief of Communications and Community Engagement at the division and overseeing the Communications and Community Engagement Office beginning Sept. 18.
Allen’s hiring was announced by Smith at the Aug. 8 meeting.
In an email Adams said, “Spence worked with the School Board to create the position of Chief of Communications and Community Engagement because both parties believe strongly in communicating and engaging effectively with students, families and other stakeholders around the division.”
Adams said the new position will be part of the superintendent’s cabinet and the position is being added to the CCO’s current staff of 13.
The Communication and Community Engagement office is directed by Joan Sahlgren. With the addition of Allen’s position, Sahlgren will now be second in the chain of command.
Spence will hold several community listening sessions, one at each school cluster starting Sept. 20 at Broad Run High School at 5 p.m. for staff and 7 p.m. for the community. For an updated list of the listening sessions, go to lcps.org/suptcls.
The 2023-2024 school year also begins without a decision from the School Board on whether it will follow the latest model policies created by the Virginia Department of Education July 18 on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents. Critics said the new policies roll back protections provided to students in the 2021 model polices created under Gov. Ralph Northam which allowed staff to address students by their chosen pronouns and names without parental knowledge or consent and use bathrooms or facilities and participate in sports associated with their gender identity.
Spence said during an Aug. 8 press conference that he has had conversations with the division staff about the policies and said the division’s intention would be to make sure it is following the law.
So far Fairfax, Prince William and Arlington County Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools have decided to use their existing transgender polices, rather than adopt the new model policies.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools was the first division to vote to follow state guidelines followed by Roanoke County Public Schools last week.
This school year begins with GWWO Architects being selected for design work for the Park View High School rebuild. Community planning meetings are in the works to get input on the design of the building as well specialized programs for the new school.
During the Aug. 15 meeting of the School Board’s Specialized Programs Committee, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Neil Slevin said there are several special programs being looked at for Park View and said its important programs discussed during the planning phase so they can get input from the community to make sure it’s a program the community wants as well as to make sure there is the proper amount of space built to accommodate it. Those meeting dates are yet to be determined.
The new Park View building is set to reopen in fall 2027.
Also this school year, the School Board will see big changes in its members as all nine seats are up for election. Only two board members, Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) and Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) are seeking re-election.
Rather than wasting millions of dollars on changing bathrooms they should have spent money on increasing teachers salaries. Our teachers cannot afford live in Loudoun County because they are paid so little.
Could you remind us again how many students are expected to be enrolled and how much the LoCo PS is going to spend this year?
