Amazon Web Services newest Think Big Space in Virginia opened Thursday at J.L. Simpson Middle School in Leesburg.
The AWS Think Big Space is an educational lab for students at the school and throughout the county that builds on the division’s existing computer science programming that was first integrated in 2017.
Division Computer Science Supervisor Nicholas Grzeda will lead the programming and use of the new 2,100-square-foot space. He said the lab will provide opportunities for students to “engage with a variety of technologies and will enhance their computational thinking skills.” He also said it will provide professional development opportunities for and give area businesses a chance to connect with the school division through the Community Connections, CTE and Computer Science teams at events at the space throughout the year.
Grzeda said he’s eager to get started.
“I can’t wait to get teachers in here every day. The students are exited. They’ve come in and looked around. They are hungry to be in here,” Grzeda said.
He said the space will always be open to students no matter what is going on inside.
“If a student needs to come in and use a 3D printer for a class, I’m going to let them come in. It will always be open, that’s what makes it unique,” he said.
He said he looks forward to having guest speakers come in and to develop partnerships with businesses to provide work-based learning experiences and internships.
He said the goal is to form symbiotic relationships with area businesses.
“For years, we’ve asked businesses for the wrong things, money. I’d rather have businesses come in and work directly with the students,” he said.
Through a partnership with the school division and CodeVa, the space will also serve as an educational hub for teachers in Northern Virginia, providing free professional development programs.
The AWS Think Big Space features an integrated environment where everything from the furniture, technology, and curriculum work together to encourage hands-on, interactive, and project-based learning, according to an announcement from Amazon. It provides opportunities to be creative and imaginative by giving students access to various AWS technologies – including virtual reality devices, 3D Printing, drones, artificial intelligence, and robotics.
The AWS Think Big Space adds to the division’s Virginia K-12 Computer Science Pipeline program, which focuses on teaching students at an early age to problem solve in an effort to prepare them for the work force. The lab does this by providing students with a space beyond the classroom “to further cultivate interests in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, (STEAM) and develop awareness of various career paths,” according to the statement.
During the Dec. 9 the grand opening, Amazon Future Engineer, the company’s global philanthropic computer science education program, announced a $1 million donation to CodeVA, a nonprofit focused on expanding access to computer science education and literacy in Virginia. The funding will go toward the expansion of computer science education, as well as teacher and professional development efforts at the new lab.
Cornelia Robinson, global lead of Inclusion and Outreach for AWS said the company was proud to open its first AWS Think Big Space in Loudoun County.
“We strongly believe in the power of education to unlock human potential. Through this space, as well as, the various education programs we support throughout Virginia, we hope to activate student’s spirit of innovation and create the next generation of leaders,” she said.
The AWS Think Big Space at J. Lupton Simpson Middle School is the third space funded by Amazon in Virginia, but the first in Loudoun County. In 2019, Prince William County Public Schools opened the world’s first AWS Think Big Space at River Oaks Elementary, and earlier this year Arlington County Public Schools opened a space at Wakefield High School. In addition, through Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon supports about 700 schools across Virginia with high-quality computer science curriculum, robotics clubs, and project-based learning.
