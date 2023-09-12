J. Lupton Simpson Middle School opened its doors Tuesday to showcase its Amazon Web Services Think Big Space that opened last December with a community celebration.
The 21,000 square-foot room is an educational lab for students throughout the division and is a space for “students and teachers to explore innovative and imaginative ideas through interactive hands-on technical education and cloud computing training,” according to an announcement.
On Tuesday AWS InCommunities Americas Leader Sarah Georgiades presented a surprise check for $25,000 to support the Loudoun Education Foundation’s Innovation in Education Grant program, adding on to a previous $25,000 donation.
Loudoun Education Foundation Executive Director Danielle Nadler said they were surprised by the donation and said the money will go toward LEF’s Innovation in Education Grant program, which provides $500-$1,500 grants to teachers to help with learning opportunities in the classroom.
Nadler said in the past grant money has been used to buy audio books for students whose second language is English to help them with reading and to increase excitement around it as well as to fund a student podcast.
She said the extra donation from AWS will bring LEF’s grant total to nearly $80,000.
The Think Big Space features an integrated learning environment where furniture, technology and the curriculum work together to support hands-on learning. The space is designed to encourage students to “Think Big,” using science, technology, engineering, arts and math principals, creativity and imagination to solve real world problems.
The space encouraged J.L. Simpson seventh grader Reagan Hughes to come up with innovative and creative ideas around a problem she saw with her brother and his child car seat. Hughes decided to create a new and improved car seat after hearing her younger brother—then three years old, now ten—complain about how uncomfortable he was in his seat and figuring out how to unbuckle it.
She added greater cushioning to the seat area as well as a head and shoulder rests, kept it a five-point harness for safety but removed the clip at the chest so children couldn’t get out.
“Whoever gets him out they just push the button and pop out the buckle then lift the straps over their head and pull him out,” she said. “it’s simpler than having to unbuckle two buckles.”
She also added cup, snack and toy holders, a fan and a shade.
She said she’s ready to move her idea to the next phase of creating a protype and testing it.
“I really want it to be the next car seat,” she said.
Patrick Reaser another seventh grader at J.L. Simpson also took something he saw and made it better. He created an adjustable locker to help both short and tall people access their locker without straining their back.
Division Computer Science Supervisor Nicholas Grzeda said the space benefits both teachers and students throughout the division by training teachers in computer science and giving students hands on experience with technology to create project-based learning assignments.
He told a story about a second grade class from Evergreen Mill Elementary School last year that decided to help a fellow classmate who was losing their site by creating Braille plates for each class at the school using the 3D printer, so the student could read the names of the classes.
“We are taking teaching to the next level, so instead of the students using the 3D printer and printing things off because you can, now it’s like, let’s take it to the next level—what can the students build on their own, and then let’s learn about patents,” he said.
Riverside High School seniors Arin Rahman, Vicente Santos and J.P. Laczkovich benefited from a new partnership with AWS this year that added a post level AP Computer Science Course for seniors.
Laczkovich said the class gives them the next step in their education and can lead to one certification in computer science to help them with college applications and jobs when they graduate high school.
Santos, who wants to attend George Mason University and get a degree in computer science, said the additional course taken during his senior year adds to the already high level of competency in computer science he has gained through other classes at the school.
“When I was thinking about what I was going to take for computer science related classes for later on I was a little concerned because there was nothing that reached the standard I was already at,” he said. “So I was really glad this class with AWS was able to keep reaching the bar even higher and to get me to take a course that is actually going to be more beneficial,” he said.
Laczkovich agreed and said it was an amazing opportunity for students to learn real world skills and apply them.
High School Computer Science Lead and Riverside High School computer science teacher Kathryn Cossa said her seniors were so excited about the course that they formed a tunnel out of the 18 students in the class at the entrance and cheered as everyone walked in.
The AWS Think Big Space is a collaboration between AWS, Loudoun Education Foundation and Loudoun County Public Schools and is part of the division’s efforts to drive STEAM education. Since the space opened in December 2022 it has served more than 600 educators, 2,200 elementary and middle school students and 47 local business owners.
The AWS Think Big Space at J.L. Simpson Middle School is the third space funded by Amazon in Virginia and the first in Loudoun County.
What a wonderful partnership AWS, LEF, and LCPS have formed. Our students are the winners and will be at the forefront of good things to come in the future.
