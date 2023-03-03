The Virginia Attorney General's Office has asked the Loudoun County Circuit Court to subpoena the independent report into how Loudon County Public Schools handled repeated sexual assaults in high schools in 2021, which the School Board has voted to keep secret in its entirety.
Special Counsel to the Attorney General Theo Stamos wrote the report is "material to criminal charges that are now pending" against former superintendent Scott Ziegler. She wrote if the division tries to claim the report is protected under attorney-client or work-product privilege, she asks the court to force the division to turn over the report to be examined in private by the court to see if those privileges apply.
“LCPS bears the burden to ‘establish that the attorney-client relationship existed, that the communications under consideration are privileged, and that the privilege was not waived,’” her motion reads.
The Loudoun County School Board on Feb. 14 voted 6-3 not to release the report, which was prepared by Fairfax County law firm Blankingship & Keith at Ziegler’s request. The assaults also prompted a special grand jury investigation that resulted in criminal charges against Ziegler and Public Information Officer Wayde Byard. Ziegler was fired and Byard placed on unpaid leave.
The Blankingship & Keith report was completed in January 2022, but the School Board decided not to release it to the public, even with redactions. In December a report from the special grand jury was unsealed that detailed the assaults and the administration’s actions and claimed administrators were “looking out for their own interest instead of the best interest of LCPS.” The grand jury also urged greater transparency from the school district, and that “the School Board should limit the degree to which legitimate matters and information of public concern are shielded from the public under the cloak of attorney-client privilege.”
The release of the special grand jury report renewed the push from the public, joined by the Loudoun Board of Supervisors, to release the independent report. School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) and Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) maintained it was protected under attorney-client privilege. County supervisors wrote the School Board twice asking them to release the report, even reminding them they could release a redacted version in order to regain trust. They emphasized that withholding the report is voluntary, not required, and “attorney-client privilege belongs to the client and not the attorney. Any client at any time can waive the privilege.”
Only School Board members Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run), John Beatty (Catoctin) and Denise Corbo (At-large) voted to release the report.
(3) comments
It's just time for Youngkin & Miyares to get more ink in the paper. This matter already was decided in the courts. On April 20, 2022, Judge Plowman denied Fight for Schools' request for a copy of the B&K Report due to attorney-client privilege. I wouldn't trust Youngkin or Miyares to get a sneak peek for their questionable prosecutions. They're leakier than an old sieve. Please give it a break, folks! On a brighter note, Happy Women's History Month Loudoun!
Transparency.
LoCo SB members have proven, time and time again, that they will put their own interests, and those of their allies, ahead of those of the children, parents and taxpayers of Loudoun.
