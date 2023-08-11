Special prosecutor Theo Stamos on Thursday filed a motion in Loudoun County Circuit Court seeking to release an independent investigation into how the division handled two sexual assaults by the same student months apart in 2021.
The report, conducted by the Blankingship & Keith law firm, has been kept out of the public’s eye by the School Board, who claim it is protected from disclosure by attorney-client privilege since the investigation was concluded in January 2022.
Stamos’ Aug. 10 motion cited the May 30 Circuit Court ruling that the School Board had failed to prove the report was protected from disclosure, and instructed the board to provide a copy of the report to the court.
Stamos argued the court has discretionary authority “to direct the unsealing of subpoenaed records for any ‘prudent’ reason” and argued there were three reasons to do so. She said the report contains information provided by several witnesses who testified before the special grand jury who may be called to testify during former Superintendent Scott Ziegler’s upcoming trials on three misdemeanor charges, and unsealing the report would allow the prosecutors to incorporate the statements in their case preparation.
Second, she pointed to a May 30 statement in which Ziegler said he “strongly believed” the report should be publicly released. Third, she wrote there is a compelling public interest in favor of releasing it.
The motion says prosecutors have prepared a proposed redacted version the report that addresses concerns about victims’ privacy and other health information.
On May 30, Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher ruled that the division’s Nov. 5, 2021, public announcement that an independent report would be created and the statement that the division would keep the public up to date conflicted with the School Board’s subsequent claim that it would be withheld from disclosure based on a claim of attorney-client privilege.
“The court finds that this publication is inconsistent with the claim the B&K Independent Review Report was intended to be an attorney client confidential communication,” according to Stamos’ motion citing Fisher’s May 30 order. “Rather the opposite inference is compelled by the plain language of the document.”
During the Nov. 5, 2021 announcement, Ziegler said the independent review was “only one step in moving forward to heal our school community. We will keep you up-to-date about the steps we take and the progress we make.”
“The clear and logical conclusion from this public statement is that, in an effort to quell public concern over anxiety, a private law firm was being hired by the schools to conduct an independent review (as “only one step”), which was part of an overall commitment to improve the schools and that the public would be kept informed “about the steps … and the progress” made,” Fisher wrote in his ruling.
Division counsel Robert Falconi had argued it was prepared for pending litigation during the May 30 hearing. Fisher’s ruling states the Nov. 5 statement “vitiates the notion that the B&K report was sought in preparation for litigation and thus protected the attorney work product doctrine.”
Fisher also said the school division’s attorney, Jennifer Parrish of Parrish Snead Franklin Simpson, failed to demonstrate the School Board was the client that hired Blankingship & Keith, saying it was Falconi who hired the firm.
Fisher determined the School Board’s Feb. 14 vote to not release the report “was nothing more than a vote to not release something they failed to establish as attorney-client communication in the first place,” according to the Aug. 10 motion.
Fisher determined the report was never meant to have attorney-client privilege and ordered a subpoena be issued that turned it over to Stamos.
Fisher also found that the School Board’s deliberations about the report during three separate closed meetings likely violated the Freedom of Information Act.
The School Board filed an opinion saying it was opposed to the ruling, but announced on June 7 it wouldn’t challenge the May 30 ruling to hand the report over to Stamos.
The article in this past week's New York Times magazine does a deep dive into the Loudoun schools story. Highly recommended. It is a useful antidote to the politics that many are trying to wrap this in. You get facts, warts and all. A useful change of pace on this story.
It's sad that the Commonwealth AG has to push for this, when the LCSB could and should have released a redacted report. Shame on the LCSB. Shame on Loudoun voters if you vote these clowns back to the board or higher office that they are seeking. We need to clean house, and have a fresh start. To be quite frank, we need a republican leaning school board to get this system back on track when Loudoun was once the top school systems in the country. It's a shame that a bunch of yuppies from blue states decided to move over here and take over the community. They ruined their prior communities and left for a reason. Now they are repeating their same mistakes....
Under the current leftist school board, LCPS went from schools producing well-educated young men and women to being a nationwide laughingstock.
Only those that are watching Fox News think Loudoun is a laughingstock. Come to think of it, if your primary source of news is Fox then most of the country is actually laughing at you.
