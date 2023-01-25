The prosecutor in the case against fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler clarified he is charged for false publication for telling the School Board he had no knowledge of sexual assaults in school bathrooms when he did, and wrote his attorney’s attempts to have the case thrown out before trial have been tried before and failed.
Special prosecutor Theo Stamos responded to Ziegler’s attorneys’ arguments in a Jan. 19 filing. Ziegler had sought to have the indictments against him dismissed, and to disqualify the Attorney General from prosecuting the case.
Ziegler is charged with one count of false publication, one count of prohibited conduct, and one count of penalizing an employee for a court appearance. The latter two charges are related to the firing of a special education teacher who, after reporting she was repeatedly groped by one of her students, filed two Title IX complaints, testified to the special grand jury investigating the school district, and spoke out at a School Board meeting. They follow a Special Grand Jury’s investigation into the school division’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student months apart. All three are misdemeanors.
Stamos argued Ziegler’s motion for a bill of particulars, asking for more information on what he said that lead to the false statement indictment, was premature. But the response does state exactly what Ziegler said that lead to the false statement indictment: Ziegler’s statement “to my knowledge we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms” at the June 22, 2021 school board meeting.
Ziegler’s attorneys argued the Office of the Attorney General doesn’t have the authority to prosecute him and that its investigation was unlawful and outside of the jurisdiction of the office, and that the special grand jury empaneled in the case had no authority to issue the indictments. They also argued Gov. Glenn Youngkin had no authority to issue Executive Order 4, which launched the investigation.
In the Jan. 19 response, Stamos argued Ziegler’s arguments have been heard by the same circuit court two times before and were denied and are therefore barred by a legal principle called collateral estoppel, meaning they can’t be heard again. She wrote Ziegler’s personal attorney, Erin Harrigan made the same arguments in April when Ziegler and School Board member, then chair, Jeff Morse appeared in court with attorney Steve Webster to quash subpoenas issued by the special grand jury. Webster deferred to Harrigan when the issue of Executive Order 4 was brought up. Among other things, Harrigan argued the governor’s executive order exceeded the governor’s authority and questioned the legality of the Attorney General Jason Miyares’s actions and empaneling of the special grand jury. The court ruled against Harrigan.
At the conclusion of the hearing the court reiterated its findings that the attorney general is the proper attorney for the Commonwealth and can initiate empaneling a special grand jury, and under Virginia code the governor does have the authority to specifically request the attorney general conduct criminal prosecutions, including investigations.
A few months later in June defense attorneys filed a motion to reconsider, making the same arguments, which was also denied.
“The judge held that the Office of the Attorney General properly empaneled the special grand jury. The defendant now asks this court to decide that exact same issue in his criminal case with no mention of why he should not be held to the Court’s previous rulings on the exact same issue,” Stamos wrote.
The response did not address Ziegler’s claims that the investigation of the school division was a political act stirred by protests against the School Board and division over policies concerning COVID-19 mitigation, diversity, equity curriculum, and transgendered students nor did it address allegations that Attorney General Jason Miyares would be able to act “fair, impartial and free from any conflicts of interest" after criticism of Loudoun school leaders was a central campaign theme for both Miyares and Youngkin.
(3) comments
This is anything but a miscarriage of justice. Our school system has proven time and time again they are not worthy of our trust. Wake up Loudoun County and push to have these people out of our schools.
I think this miscarriage of justice should end. Dr. Ziegler explained that his denial of restroom sex assaults was in the context of a Trans perpetrator. He publicly apologized for the misunderstanding . Unfortunately, the grand jurors never questioned him. So they never heard his alibi. P.S. -- The term "transgendered" is to be avoided. The correct term is "transgender." Please do better Loudoun Now!
Absolutely spot on. Unfortunately, so much misinformation about the related events of the last two years has drowned out facts from the very start. So many people still believe lies and mischaracterizations that ran rampant in right-wing media, leaping to unfounded conclusions before waiting for the facts to come out. They were positively giddy that they *thought* they FINALLY had an example of the mythical trans person assaulting women in bathrooms. It doesn't matter that that narrative didn't fit the facts, but the insinuations were enough to convince people otherwise. And Ziegler's apology and rationale makes perfect sense to me. We all know the context of that school board meeting discussion, and I don't think the person who asked the question about the assaults was asking about assaults committed by non-transgender people. That's too broad and out of scope. The explanation is perfectly plausible. I don't think the grand jury reached the right conclusion on that point.
