Janet Lewis, an assistant principal at Dominion Trail Elementary School, received the Virginia State Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year from the Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals.
Lewis, an assistant principal for 15 years, 10 of those years at Dominion Trail, was recognized during a special surprise school assembly by Executive Director of VAESP Krista Barton Arnold, Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith and Principal Jeff Joseph.
Lewis is described by colleagues as being compassionate, caring, dependable, kind, thoughtful and supportive. She received several letters of support from staff members at the school and from the school division for the recognition, including: “She knows so much about each student, what sport the student plays, who that student is friends with and where that student lives;” “I am always moved by the way she also knows the families and how she wants to help the parents/caregivers to be able to better support the child;” “She truly understands the physical, emotional, social and cognitive development of our students;” and “She thinks of the whole child and makes suggestions on how we can foster a more positive learning environment for that student.”
The VAESP program award promotes educational excellence for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and calls attention to the fundamental importance of the assistant principal, according to the announcement.
(1) comment
This is a wonderful honor for Janet Lewis & a feather in the cap of LCPS. Kudos to Ms. Lewis. She sounds like a wonderful person -- very engaged with all of the students in her school. Happy Poetry Month Loudoun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.