Team 88880X-Ex Machina, an all-girls robotics team from Rock Ridge High School, recently won the Design Award in their division at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, TX.
Sophomores Niesha Karthik, Aneesha Koninty, Rayna Budigelli and Amulya Gottipati represented the school at the World Championship after qualifying in March by winning the Design Award at the state VEX Robotics Championship.
The Design Award is given to the team that demonstrates exemplary skills in design, documentation and the ability to develop a high-quality robot, according to the announcement.
The judges were impressed with the team’s unique approach to solving complex challenges and their dedication to continually improve, according to the announcement.
"I am incredibly proud of our team's hard work and determination," Coach Karthik Sethuraman said. "These high school girls have proven that gender is not a barrier to success in STEM fields, and their accomplishment will inspire other girls to pursue their interests in robotics and engineering."
Rock Ridge High School has been committed to fostering an inclusive environment and promoting STEM education for all students, the announcement said.
The VEX Robotics World Championship was held April 25 through May 4 in Dallas. The annual event brings together the top robotics teams in the world. This year more than 800 high school teams from 50 countries participated. For more information go to roboticseducation.org.
Congrats, ladies! Y'all make Loudoun proud!
