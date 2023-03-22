As years of discussions around the county’s plans for roads and parks in Purcellville continue inside the Town Hall, the county government is moving ahead with or without the town’s sign-off.
Already delays have prompted the county to cancel plans that were decades in the making for a sports complex at Fields Farm, just south of Woodgrove High School. The county is in the process of buying 143 acres just west town, and on Tuesday night the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to put the sports complex—along with an eventual replacement planned for the Purcellville Library and the new Western Loudoun Recreation Center—on that land.
Another long-planned project remains in doubt. The Purcellville Planning Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday night on plans for a new Rt. 690 interchange on the Rt. 7 Bypass, which would provide a new entrance to town. That project has stalled as members of the town Planning Commission and Town Council and some residents raised concerns of potential impacts on a floodplain near the Catoctin Meadows HOA to the southwest of the planned interchange.
The extended town review of the project threatens one of its funding sources, from the state SMART SCALE program, county staff members have warned. The interchange is partially funded with $9.6 millions of SMART SCALE money, and they have warned taking too long to start construction could not only threatens that funding, but future applications to support other projects.
County Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Director Nancy Boyd reported to county supervisors Tuesday night that the Virginia Department of Transportation has said it will not adjust the timelines around that funding, and that county staff has reached out to Commonwealth Transportation Board members to explain the delays—and save Loudoun’s reputation as a grantee.
“Our goal there is to help ensure that future SMART SCALE applications are not viewed in a negative light due to the delays on this project and other SMART SCALE projects within the town,” she said. Another long-delayed project for which the county had won SMART SCALE funding, a commuter park-and-ride lot, was canceled after the Purcellville Town Council first voted to approve the project, then reversed that vote at a subsequent meeting.
That also halted county staff’s work to design road alignments and buffers to for a planned connecting road to the Woodgrove campus, a project aimed at addressing concerns about that road from people living nearby and which had been agreed to first as part of the county’s application for the Fields Farm project, and then again as part of the commuter lot application, which was subsequently denied.
But at the interchange, Purcellville resident and Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said, the county is moving ahead with or without the town. He said if the town will not approve the county’s plans, the county will simply not build the eastbound exit ramp from Rt. 7, which would be in the southwest quadrant of the interchange. County transportation staff members had previously suggested that as a workaround for project delays.
But Buffington also said moving ahead without that offramp would also cancel parts of the project aimed at mitigating impacts to the floodplain and wetlands.
“If we have to move forward without that offramp because they’re opposed to it, then they will not get those improvements that will fix the problem that they’re concerned about,” Buffington said. “…So my thought is that they should work with us so they’ll get those improvements.”
Buffington said moving Fields Farm park uses out of town was “unfortunate.”
“I wish the Town of Purcellville had worked with us better, and had indicated a strong intent to try and approve that application so that it could have been built where we had worked with them for a long time, and we had worked in harmony with them,” he said. “We thought that everybody on both sides wanted those fields, and then, last minute, their Town Council decided otherwise.”
The county will host a community meeting on its Rt. 690 interchange plans on Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Purcellville Train Station, 200 N. 21st St. in Purcellville. County representatives will be on hand to take questions and comments about the project. Learn more or offer comments at loudoun.gov/route7-690.
Comments can also be mailed to Gary Pozzouli, Loudoun County Department of Transportation & Capital Infrastructure, 101 Blue Seal Drive, Suite 102, Leesburg, VA, 20177; or emailed to dtci@loudoun.gov, referencing “Route 7/690 Interchange” in the subject line.
