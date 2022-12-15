The Academies of Loudoun is accepting winter admission applications for ninth, 10th and 11th grade students interested in attending the school for the 2023-2024 school year.
Parent information sessions for Winter 2023 are 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Heritage High School and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Park View High School.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 21, with admission letters being posted in the admissions portal in March.
The admissions portal can be accessed here.
For admissions related questions email the Admissions & Outreach Office at AcademiesAdmissions@lcps.org or call 571-252-1992.
